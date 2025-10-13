If you love country with a little pop sparkle — Florida-based singer Rhea Francani has something you’ll want on repeat. Her new album is a mix of heart and harmony.

“Ever After” is out now on all platforms.

Rhea Francani (singing):”If you wanna, if you’re gonna, I’ll go, I’ll go. If you’re gonna leave that town, leave that job.”

Florida’s own Rhea Francani is bringing a little southern charm, with her brand-new album called, “Ever After.”

Rhea francani (singing): “Cause I deserve to chase these dreams of mine, in my ever after…”

Rhea’s a Performing Arts teacher by day, musician by night!

Rhea Francani: “I am just so passionate about music, and I also teach in Florida. So I am able to share these experiences with students from Florida. South Florida has so much opportunity for music, watching music, concerts…”

The 10-track project mixes country heart with pop beats.

Rhea Francani: “It’s country pop. I’ve always loved the lyrics and storytelling that comes along with country music, but I also do give a little of a pop vibe when I’m singing. I think that because there was so many different inspirations, and different experiences, it really is quite a collection.”

The album was years in the making but she didn’t do it alone, it was a family affair.

Rhea Francani: “I was also able to collaborate with my two sisters, and they are songwriters on this album as well. So it was really special to collaborate with them and release this music as well.”

Rhea says “Ever After” isn’t just an album, it’s a celebration of where she came from and where she’s headed.

Rhea Francani: “I am truly so grateful to share these experiences with you all, and I can’t wait to hear more about what you guys think.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.