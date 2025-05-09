Pride Month is just around the corner, and if you live off the Intracoastal in Fort Lauderdale, floating past you this June could be FLoatarama. It’s the largest Pride event on the water in the country, which is sooo SoFlo.

But come June 21, we’ll be more proud of Deco’s Alex Miranda than ever … because he’s grand marshal this year!

Is it possible, girls? I can’t even believe it. Thank you so much for teeing that up for me. This year, I will be serving as grand marshal of FLoatarama … and also serving in general — you know, passing around the hors d’oeuvres, picking up the trash, whatever you need — all for a great cause, and I want you to join me.

What is FLoatarama?

Scott Schramm: “Fantastic. It’s party. It’s energy, it’s music. It’s everybody coming together for a common cause.”

And the largest on-the-water Pride event in America.

Plus, breaking news…

Scott Schramm: “We’re thrilled that you’re coming on as our FLoatarama 2025 grand marshal this year.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you. Scott, I just want to cry.”

Setting sail Saturday, June 21.

Alex Miranda: “As a little gay kid growing up here in Miami…”

Video of Alex as a little kid: “Howdy, partner. Let’s shake hands!”

Alex Miranda: “…to be grand marshal of FLoatarama is a real life moment for me.”

And we want you on board with us.

Scott Schramm: “One hundred percent of all the dollars raised goes directly to supporting anti-bullying, homelessness and arts programs for kids — $250,000 already granted in just the last few years.”

One hundred and ten thousand dollars just last year, when Netflix star Sam Lantz served as grand marshal.

Sam Lantz: “Everyone’s there, hyper-focused on having fun and doing good.”

All right, let’s get to the party now.

Scott Schramm: “We’re going to have mimosas for you and a steel band playing and a huge celebration. Then we’re going to put you on the Sun Dream yacht, Catalina.”

Sam Lantz: “There’s a launch, there’s an open bar. There’s great music, beautiful people. It’s everything.”

Alex Miranda: “Scott, you’re gonna have to drag me off the boat. But how long is the party?”

Scott Schramm: “Boarding starts at about 10:30 a.m.. The boat’s going to leave the dock at 11 a.m., and we’re going to have you back by 1:30 in the afternoon, and then right into a full afternoon tea dance at Bokampers. More music, more bar, more food.”

Alex Miranda: “And the after, after parties at your house, right?”

Sam Lantz: “Yes.”

But I do have duties, like waving…

Sam Lantz: “‘Oh, yes. I’m so happy that you’re here. Lovely to see you. Thank you. Oh, you’re beautiful, too.”

Alex Miranda: “Psychopath.”

Sam Lantz: “Come on.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re literally talking to nobody.”

…shaking hands…

Sam Lantz: “If they’ve got a lot of money for the organization, you put your other hand there.”

Alex Miranda and Sam Lantz: “Thank you so much for everything you do.”

Sam Lantz: “Yes.”

[Alex and Sam keep shaking hands.]

Sam Lantz: “It’s too long now. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Alex Miranda: “No. Not really.”

Sam Lantz: “How do we stop?”

…and trying to look cute?

[Sam snaps fingers.]

Alex Miranda: “Cute, I like it.”

[Sam snaps fingers again.]

Alex Miranda: “Hey!”

[Sam snaps fingers again.]

Sam Lantz: “That’s it. That’s the one. You’re ready.”

Alex Miranda: “How’d you do that?”

[Alex snaps fingers.]

Sam Lance: “All right, Alex, you’ve had your fun. Come on, put it back.”

Tickets are $150.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know if I want to…”

Works every time. Thank you to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and to Hunters Nightclub. And please come and bring your friends and any potential husbands for me.

FOR MORE INFO:

6th Annual FLoatarama: Yacht Party & T-Dance

Saturday, June 21, starting at 10:00 AM

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill

3115 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(Note: Yacht Catalina boards at 10:30 a.m. from Bokamper’s dock.)

Tickets

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.