After seeing those long lines at the airport, we promise this next story is not about actual flying.

It’s about a new flight simulator in Dania Beach, for fun and learning. Plus, you don’t have to walk through security to ride it!

Deco’s Alex Miranda, who catches flights, not feelings, has more. Alex?

AviaSim flight simulators are so high tech, you’ll want to take one to somewhere sexy! Like Tahiti or Newark, New Jersey. No, these aren’t real cockpits, but they sure do feel like one.

Love to fly?

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “Fort Lauderdale, you’re clear for takeoff.”

Well, let’s go then! But skip the awful [Transportation Security Administration] line this time.

Customer 1: “It felt like wow. Like we were up in the air and actually flying.”

Because AviaSim, a flight simulator network, across North America and Europe…

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “And we’re here to educate, to guide, and also, the most important part is to have a wonderful experience, like an immersive experience.”

Opened a brand new So-Flo location, right in Dania Beach.

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “This is our first location in Southeast Florida. It’s going to be at the Wyndham Garden.”

With a mission to make the thrill of piloting accessible to and educational for everyone.

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “Just bring the willingness to learn and have fun, and that’s it.”

Choose from over 24,000 locations worldwide.

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “People love flying out of St. Martin. Also New York airports [John F. Kennedy International Airport] or LaGuardia.”

Including taking off in Paris, Tokyo, wherever.

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “Different times of the day, we can put weather. We can practice failures, like, it’s everything.”

Guided by a certified instructor.

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “You’ll still feel that sense of like, ‘OK, now we’re approaching. We’re landing. We’re taking off. Now I feel that i am getting closer to the sky. Now I feel I’m getting closer to the ground.'”

You may feel like a real pilot in their airliner simulator.

Customer 1: “it just was amazing to be able to learn about all of these controls and all the things that go into it. And as complex as it looks, it really is simplistic.”

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “It’s completely equipped, and, uh, same as the airline cockpit that you have.”

Customer 2: “You’re really thinking you’re taking off or landing; you’re really feeling it, even though there’s no motion going on.”

But it’s a unique experience all its own.

Customer 2:”It’s realistic to where you feel like you’re really doing it, so it’s awesome.”

No flying know-how required. And from aviation enthusiasts to curious first timers, AviaSim welcomes guests of all ages.

Joseph Cano Cedeno: “Depending upon their needs, so we have packages that allow for just like one customer. Also two customers together that they can go as a group.”

Packages start at $179 for 60 minutes.

FOR MORE INFO:

AviaSim Fort Lauderdale

129 N Federal Hwy

Dania Beach, Florida 33004

Website

