It’s the year of the snake, so time to slither into adorable workout ‘fits. Fitness brand ‘Year of Ours’ wants you to look cute while you execute at the gym. We caught up with all the adorableness at ‘Reforming Pilates’ in Miami Beach, where they stretch your limits, not your leggings.

Time to update that gym bag, honey. ‘Year of Ours’ has all the flex appeal.

Amanda Malone, Marketing Manager: “It’s simple, easy, like you can wear it to lunch. You can wear it to a workout. You can wear it out. Like the sweatpants you can wear with heels.”

Working the core with style is a must.

Amanda Malone: “I can wear it in Pilates, and it’s not falling down. It’s not riding up. My, you know, boobs aren’t falling out. I think it’s very versatile. It’s very easy. The colors, the materials. They’re very soft. They’re very wearable. They hold you in. They look good on everybody.”

Everybody. Because it’s made by a woman who knows.

Amanda Malone: “Our founder, Eleanor Haycock, in LA, she couldn’t find activewear that she loved that fit her well. She, of course, went out and founded her own. Made in our factory in LA, so it is all made in the US, which is amazing.”

Find your inner peace by this one piece.

Amanda Malone: “This is the studio onesie. We actually just came out with it in December.”

Hot moms or moms-to-be and sports jocks can transform from flab to fab in these tights.

Amanda Malone: “This legging is very popular because it is adjustable; also, it’s one of those leggings that you can buy in your own size, and when you get pregnant, you can let it out or let it in. And it really shapes your body. And gives you that snatched, hourglass, perfect figure.

Their ribbed material is just classic.

Amanda Malone: “I’ve never met a rib like this before. There’s a lot of ribs out there. This one really holds you in. It’s not see-through, that’s number one. This is the v-waist, which obviously cuts high and meets a little bit lower, which is really nice.”

Looking the best while doing a downward dog is worth it.

Amanda Malone: “I think that investing in high-quality activewear, especially nowadays with how popular working out is and how in tune with, like, new year, new me, like I’m going to start out fresh. And obviously having a cute workout set is the best way to start your year.”

