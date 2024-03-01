Flowers are one of the most beautiful things nature can create, and fashion used to be one of the most luxurious things Bal Harbour had to offer. Now the shops have both.

It’s that time of year again. Time for the annual floral showcase at Bal Harbour shops. Deco just had to stop by and smell the roses.

The flowers at Bal Harbour shops are not for sale.

Gotmar Giron: “Bal Harbour Shops is once again blooming with our annual floral showcase, Fleurs de Villes.”

Yup, that’s right! The traveling flower exhibit Fleurs de Villes has made its grand return to Miami.

Tina Barkley: “Fleurs de Villes produces luxury flower shows all over the world. We bring flowers to the people in a way that they have never seen them before.”

And like every year, the luxury event has a new theme.

Tina Barkley: “We are very thrilled to launch the worldwide premiere of Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE. Which is just that, a celebration of all things artistic: paintings, sculptures, writing.”

The show will feature 15 mannequins decked out from head to toe in outfits made entirely out of flowers.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Gotmar Giron: “Floral store fronts and doorways, entryways to our beautiful boutiques and restaurants, as well as installations throughout the Village of Bal Harbour.”

That might seem like a lot, but it’s just a small portion of what it takes to make this exhibit flourish.

Tina Barkley: “There are tens of thousands of blooms involved in this show. The shoes, the tennis racket, the coat, the cape, the jewels, the eyeglasses — everything has to be botanically inspired.”

The best part is that the designs are done by local florists.

Carlos Muina: “It’s always an honor to be asked by Fleurs de Villes to participate. It’s nice because every florist in town is here, and we get to have a community event and see everybody else’s work and have a great time together.”

Come on out and explore the fashionable garden.

Gotmar Giron: “Fleurs de Villes artist is from March 1 through the 10. It is completely open to the public. We welcome visitors to come and join us.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE

March 1-10, 2024

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

fleursdevilles.com/event-page/bal-harbour-artiste-2024



