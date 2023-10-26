“Five Nights at Freddy’s” was a popular video game that gave kids nightmares for days. That got people in Hollywood thinking the terrifying video game would make a terrifying movie, so now everyone can get the pants scared off of them just in time for Halloween. So, if you’re going, wear two pairs.

The nightmarish video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s” has been brought to life for the big screen.

Bailey Winston (as Kim): “We’re going to have so much fun together.”

Josh Hutcherson stars as new security guard who has no idea what he’s getting into.

Emma Tammi, director, “Five Nights at Freddy’s”: “The fans were, like, first and foremost in our minds in terms of audience and wanting to make sure that this really landed for them, but we also wanted to make it a film that worked in its own right.”

Elizabeth Lail (as Vanessa): “Have you met them yet?”

Josh Hutcherson (as Mike): “Met who?”

Elizabeth Lail (as Vanessa): “Foxy, Bonnie, Chicka and Freddy.”

The murderous animatronics are just as scary in real life as they were in the game.

Emma Tammi: “We wanted them to be as practical and tactile as possible, and what was so great about that was, you know, the actor’s ability to have, like, a completely, fully realized interaction with them. There wasn’t much left to the imagination, so they were able, in real time, to have a live experience with them.”

Elizabeth Lail (as Vanessa): “Back in the ’80s, some kids went missing.”

While the original game didn’t go into too much detail about why the characters are evil, the movie expands on the story.

Josh Hutcherson (as Mike): “Ghost children, possessing giant robots?”

Emma Tammi: “We built them with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, and the design process was intensive, and we were, of course, referencing the animatronic designs from the game and then, you know, bringing them to life in a whole new, three-dimensional way.”

Elizabeth Lail (as Vanessa): “It’s too late. He’s coming.”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” opens in theaters on Friday.

