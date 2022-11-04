This is a five-alarm dessert alert for all you Broward foodies. Make room in your tummies for some of the finest cakes and pies around. Your sweet dreams have been answered. Fireman Derek is here.

Things are getting sweeter in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Fireman Derek is bringing his baked goods to town.

Fireman Derek: “This is a big deal because it’s our first store outside of Dade County. It is our third store in general.”

Coming north has been in the plans for a while. The time wasn’t right, but now it is.

Fireman Derek: “Making sure that we found the right location, that we were capable of producing the product for all the customers up here so, you know, we wanted to plan it out properly so it was a success from the day that we opened the doors.”

Here’s the good news: the place will be open this Saturday.

Here’s the better news: all the stuff Derek’s famous for will be up for grabs.

Fireman Derek: “So we sell pies, cakes, cheesecakes, empanadas, milkshakes.”

Check out the carrot cake, red velvet cake or the cookies and cream pie.

But the Key lime pie is a sentimental favorite and a specialty of the house.

Fireman Derek: “It was my first love, and it was the first pie that I ever created when I was a teenager, and it’s my favorite pie.”

If you’re feeling adventurous, dive into the latest concoction.

Fireman Derek: “Our newest product is the strawberry crunch cake, which is a take on a strawberry shortcake. We made it a three-layer strawberry cake with cream cheese frosting and a crunchy strawberry streusel that decorates the outside.”

It’s a good idea to check the menu every now and then for new additions and those returning flavors.

Fireman Derek: “We definitely have some seasonal items that we rotate in throughout the year.”

John Cannon, customer: “Very exciting, ’cause we live right around the corner, and we’re big cake guys at my house, so we’ll be here quite a bit.”

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

250 North Federal Highway, Suite 1

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

firemandereks.com

