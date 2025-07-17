The hotter it gets, the more you feel burnt out trying to get through the day … but when you live in SoFlo, there’s an easy fix. Picture this: Miami Spa Months is serving up self-care with a side of summer savings, and these two spots are the perfect backdrop.

Goodbye stress, hello summer savings! Miami Spa Months is back.

Izabella Felpeto: “Miami Spa Months is one of our most famous local programs, and it makes luxury spa services more accessible for locals and visitors.”

Accessible means the deals are hot, hot, hot!

Izabella Felpeto: “Services are in three tiers — the lowest being $109 and the highest being at $199 — and it’s at least 40% off.”

With 35 SoFlo spots participating, there’s no excuse not to treat yourself at places like the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach.

Katherine Lemes: “Here at the spa, we have a large focus on wellness your way, and just a big focus on coming as you are and leaving as you’ve never been.”

They’ve got over 25 treatments — and the quartz massage is like a day at the beach, only better.

Katherine Lemes: “Instead of traditional sand, we have used quartz, which is finer than sand. As the crystals draw out the negative energy, your muscles are releasing all the stress.”

This place isn’t just relaxing, it’s super Instagrammable. So snap a pic after getting pampered, so everyone can see you’re living your best life.

If you’re looking for an epic “treat yourself” experience, look no further than Privai Spa + Fitness at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami.

Geraldine Kasuva: “You can find a connection between our traditional spa services and technology.”

You can get techie year-round in one of their meditation pods. But for Miami Spa Months, the best way to splurge on yourself is with a massage.

Geraldine Kasuva: “Our sacred healing massage offering is an 80-minute service that starts with an energy cleansing. It is a full-body massage with aromatherapy oils, as well as hot stones.”

Don’t get too relaxed, though. You still got to lift your phone to snap a pic for the ‘gram!

Because while tranquility is temporary, selfies and self-care are forever.

Miami Spa Months runs now through Aug. 31.

FOR MORE INFO:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

carillonhotel.com

Privai Spa + Fitness

Kimpton EPIC Miami Hotel

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way Floor 16

Miami, FL 33131

kimptonepic.privaispas.com

To find your perfect spa experience, check all spas participating in Miami Spa Months by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.