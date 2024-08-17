What’s better than taking long romantic walks through the thrift shop? Especially when you find yourself something out of the ordinary. Well, if you love the sound of that, it’s your lucky day.

National Thrif Shop Day is Saturday, and to celebrate, Deco went thrifting.

Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith): “Get in, loser! We’re going shopping!”

Yup. We’re doing just that, because National Thrift Shop Day is right around the corner.

All right, so let’s see what’s good at Goodwill.

Deborah Rodriguez: “For thrifters everywhere, it’s a day, really, to come and check out what’s happening at the stores. It’s a great way to come, and it’s the hunt of what you’re gonna find and what exciting things are gonna be unique to your style, that you’re never gonna find anywhere else.”

Thrifting is more than just finding closet staples.

Deborah Rodriguez: “Thrifting is extremely important, because not only is it diverting items from landfills and extending the life of gently used items, but it also goes back to funding our mission. So when you shop at Goodwill, you know you’re also giving back to the community and helping us employ and train more people with disabilities and other barriers to work here in South Florida.”

And not only is secondhand shopping good for Mother Nature, but it also helps craft a unique wardrobe.

Deborah Rodriguez: “Here you’re gonna be able to find a shirt that you’re not gonna be able to find anywhere else. It could be something that’s vintage and retro, very unique pieces. We get items donated that may have been crafted at someone’s home and they’re giving a second life here.”

See for yourself. We spoke to a pro thrifter.

Jeismelyn Chiu: “Every time I come, it’s like a little treasure hunt to see what I could find, and just curating my own wardrobe and having the uniqueness of it all, really just makes all the difference in the world.”

Come on, show us your fashionable finds.

Jeismelyn Chiu: “My entire outfit is secondhand. These boots are from Goodwill, the skirt and the shirt are also less than $10. Which is another thing I love about thrift shopping: Everything is much more accessible and affordable.”

So many are shopping in style.

Deborah Rodriguez: “We have seen an increase in millennial and Gen-Z shoppers who are excited to find these unique pieces. I think people should thrift shop, not just on Thrift Shop Fay, every day, really, because it’s fun, it’s the thrill of what are you gonna find, and you’re ever gonna find the same thing at any unique store. Everything will always be different.”

For more information about Goodwill stores and National Thrift Shop Day, click here.

