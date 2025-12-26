It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But the holiday season sure can be stressful! Thankfully, exercise is a great way to decompress and release those endorphins! Deco’s checking out a new spot that’ll get you back to feeling merry and bright any time of year.

Ed Sheeran singing “Merry Christmas”: “So kiss me under the mistletoe. Pour out the wine, let’s toast, and pray for December snow.”

They make it sound so easy. But in reality, the holidays can be kinda…

Jamie Lee Curtis as Nora Krank in “Christmas with the Kranks”: “I’m getting the ham. You get the tree.”

Talk about Christmas chaos! But have no fear, it’s easy to work off some of that stress!

At the new Club Studio at Miami World Center, getting pumped up is part of the fun!

Nia Simmons: “This is the first Club Studio here in Florida, and we’re excited to show Miami what we’re all about.”

This new state-of-the art facility is more than just a gym, it’s the ultimate spot for all things fitness and wellness.

Nia Simmons: “We have five boutique studio classes: Hit, boxing, cycle, yoga, reformer Pilates, which is super popular here in Miami. We also have a recovery lab. If you wanna also step away from the studio rooms, we have a fully equipped fitness center.”

Wait a minute, did I hear boxing?! That sounds like the perfect way to pound out some of those holiday headaches.

Nia Simmons: “It’s a good way to build strength in your upper body and also your core. There’s seven rounds on the bag and two rounds on the floor and it kind of helps destress your day if you’re having a difficult day that day.”

Nothing says yuletide like a sweat sesh. And a spin class is the key to shining brighter than that bulb you asked someone to change for the hundredth time. It’s okay, just pedal the pressure away.

Nia Simmons: “The music is loud, the lights are low. Whether you take it at the beginning of the day at 5:05 a.m. or at 7:30 at night, it’s gonna change your vibe.”

It’s not a proper de-stressing session without a little TLC. That’s where the recovery center comes in, which includes cryotherapy, red light therapy and massage chairs. I feel better just thinking about it.

Nia Simmons: “We all know the holidays are stressful. You’re trying to do a million things at once. Club Studio is that one-stop shop, whether you wanna work out stress in the fitness room, pamper yourself in recovery or grab a protein shake for an energy boost.”

