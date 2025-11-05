Holiday shopping season is now here! And one Miami hotspot, CURIO, is kicking it off with some serious style. We’re talking designer deals, celebrity sightings and enough glam to make your wish list blush.

Yep, it’s that time. The holiday shopping madness has arrived.

And CURIO at Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach is back with its biggest sale of the year.

Danielle Licata: “We showcase men’s and women’s brands with over 250 designers from around the world. This year’s sale, you can find everything from a swimsuit, jeans, all the way up to luxury shoes and handbags. We have such a wide variety, there’s thousands of items actually on sale.”

They’re serving up to 50% off designer fashions and accessories. That’ll have you feeling like a million bucks!

Danielle Licata: “We do this sale only once a year, and we hoard things all year that are very special. We kind of archive them and bring them out for this sale, because we know people wait all year to come to this.”

This is also where celebrities come to shop when they’re in town.

Danielle Licata: “We’ve serviced everyone over the years. Shakira, Beyoncé shopped through the hotel. We’re always seeing designers and famous people throughout the Faena district.”

And CURIO isn’t your typical clothing store.

It has art, jewelry and all the SoFlo vibes. Perfect for gift-giving!

Danielle Licata: “We want every customer to feel special, and to find something that they won’t necessarily see anywhere else, so like, if you’re a good digger and like fashion, this is the perfect place to find those pieces that will set your wardrobe apart.”

The CURIO holiday sale runs through Nov. 9 at Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

CURIO at Faena Bazaar

3400 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.