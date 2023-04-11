There are food spots, food trucks, and now food boats. Foodies, set course for a new eatery on the water, and we do mean on the water. The Hungry Dutchman is run by three SoFlo locals who are taking your boat day bites, to the next level. Rather than you bringing your own meals out to sea, they’re bringing the grub to you.

Sure, you heard of the flying Dutchman, but have you ever heard of The Hungry Dutchman?

Michael Angulo: “The Hungry Dutchman is a food boat, that me and my best friends had started together from scratch, we did it on our terms, this is exactly what we wanted. We want to feed everybody out there on the water and make sure they’re having fun when they come down here to South Florida.”

Boat captain, Michael Angulo starred on season 15 of “Naked and Afraid”, and he told us the meaning behind this ship’s name.

Michael Angulo: “We came up with the name The Hungry Dutchman because we like to think of ourselves as modern-day pirates, being out on the water and having fun, but it’s also a take on the flying Dutchman, a mysterious and legendary ship that disappeared on the high seas.”

And there’s no need to be afraid to try this ship’s menu.

Amanda Coleman: “We have an arrangement of different other bites, you can get our wonderful pineapple pulled pork sandwich, we have a freshly made chicken salad sandwich, we also have a shrimp ceviche, and an arrangement of all different types of hot dogs. “

But the real pirate treasure is finding them where ever there’s water.

Amanda Coleman: “You can enjoy the food from The Hungry Dutchman at any one of your local sandbars. We will go all the way to Lake Boca, Fort Lauderdale Triangle, or right in front of the yacht club, we can also cater right here to your home.”

Stephanie Huot: “I love the convenience of having it pull up right to your backyard when you have guests over, sometimes unexpectedly. The food is absolutely delicious. I had the coconut shrimp ceviche so fresh and delicious.”

Thankfully this band of pirates won’t try to keep you forever, unlike the real flying Dutchman.

Although you may want to join them forever, after getting a taste of their eats.

