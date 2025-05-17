You know what they say about life: Nobody makes it out alive. The same can be said about the people in the “Final Destination” universe. There’s a new installment of the franchise in theaters now. Deco had a bloody good time laughing in the face of danger with the cast of “Final Destination: Bloodlines.”

And you thought your family had issues. Family trauma takes on a whole new meaning in the horror film “Final Destination: Bloodlines.”

Because in this universe, everything can and will try to kill you, which has given the cast some irrational fears.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana: “Seat belts. That’s all I’ll say.”

Rya Kihlstedt: “I’ll go with power cords.”

Teo Briones: “Wheelchairs.”

Kaitlyn Santa Juana: “I actually got stuck in my seat belt the other day, and I had, like, a thought. It got stuck in my jacket, and I was like ‘no!'”

Anna Lore has one that’ll probably hit hard with the ladies.

Anna Lore: “Whenever I’m driving, with a butterfly clip in, like, on the back of my head, I always take it out ’cause I’m like, ‘Anything can go wrong.'”

Owen Patrick Joyner: “And I constantly see, like, on my feed and stuff, where if you have one of these in, and it shows that graphic image of it going into the…”

Anna Lore: “What?!”

Owen Patrick Joyner: “You haven’t seen that?”

Anna Lore: “I haven’t even seen that, and I already have this fear.”

The poor family is dealing with enough issues as they try to figure out how to stop death from killing them off one by one. So let’s talk about something a little less scary, like what songs would make an epic soundtrack for a gnarly, “Final Destination”-style death sequence? Come on, we weren’t about to ask about rainbows and butterflies.

Owen Patrick Joyner: “‘Prince of the Universe,’ Queen. And they have a crazy guitar solo in it. And I think someone could get mangled to that guitar solo.”

Richard Harmon: “For cinematically, I think it’d be such a cool song, ‘Ballad of a Thin Man’ by Bob Dylan.”

Anna Lore: “‘Why Can’t I Breathe’ by Liz Phair.”

Teo Briones: “I would love to see someone die to ‘Black Hole Sun’ by Soundgarden.”

Teo Briones: “‘Four Minutes.’ How about ‘4 Minutes?’ J.T., Madonna.”

Kaitlyn Santa Juana: “‘Four Minutes.’ ‘We only got four minutes to save the world.’ Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’ is hilarious, though. ‘Magic Mike x Final Destination.'”

"Final Destination: Bloodlines" is in theaters now.

