Beam us up Miami! Sci-fi and live art are colliding inside a wild dome experience. FilmGate Miami and the Frost Museum of Science are stepping into the future with a trip beyond the stars. They’re boldly going where no stage has gone before – and it starts with a spaceship.

‘Interstellar’ knows a thing or two about leaving Planet Earth. For ‘Drift’, they’re bringing the entire audience along for the ride.

Paul-Emile Skler – Project Manager for Le Clair Obscur: “Drift was really about this idea of drifting into space. During the journey, the idea is to lose the track of time. You are not just a spectator just here to see a show, you’re actually part of the crew. You will have a mission at the end.”

FilmGate Miami is also on a mission and that’s to explore international ways of storytelling.

Michelle Hung, Operations Manager FilmGate Miami: “FilmGate Fusion is our collaborative program with the Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in their frost planetarium. This edition of filmgate fusion we’re bringing in a French team, le clair obscur.”

This sci-fi dome experience is debuting in the U.S. for one night only this Thursday.

Paul-Emile Skler: “We really think of our show really, as theater play, so you have cinematography, actors, sound creation, connection with a human, with an actor is really powerful.”

Local actor, Jessica Farr is taking on the captain role.

Jessica Farr: “I’ll be in this jumpsuit, that’s very flattering. It feels like I’ve been freeze-dried. You know it’s perfect for space.”

This multi-sensory trip is a mission of its own.

Jessica Farr: “It feels very contemplative and emotional because you’re on this journey outward, but also inward at the same time. I know that sounds super woo-woo, but when you have that much time by yourself that just occurs naturally. Inhabiting this astronaut’s mindset has been a trip.”

‘Drift’ starts at 7 p.m. this Thursday at the Frost Planetarium with tickets starting at $40.

FOR MORE INFO:
FilmGate Fusion: #DRIFT – A Live Immersive Space Odyssey
Frost Museum of Science – Planetarium
Jun 26, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
Website

