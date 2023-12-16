Maybe you dream of celebrating the holidays like a star, but maybe you already are, because some celebrities say they’re just doing regular down-to-earth things. You know, like us. Maybe it’s a load of bull, but in the spirit of the holidays, let’s hear them out.

Character in “Candy Cane Lane”: “It’s beginning to look like Christmas.”

Hollywood celebs are feeling the holidays with some must-sees. Some of their fave traditions?

Keegan-Michael Key: “I love going to see the tree [at] Rockefeller [Center].”

Timothée Chalamet: “Seeing the Times Square ball drop on TV, ’cause I grew up close to it. I just rewatched “Love Actually,” though, on a flight to Brazil, and I was sobbing the last 10 minutes.”

Paul Giamatti (as Paul Hunham): “I’d like to propose a toast.”

Paul Giamatti: “This 1970 musical version of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ called ‘Scrooge,’ that actually I watch every year. I loved that since I saw it in a theater when I was a little kid.”

Nick Cannon: “Take it off!”

And some fam bam time.

Ginuwine: “We play games. We do talent shows.”

Decorations go up early for funny guy Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy: “It starts with us December 1st. The stuff goes in the yard and then gets more and more. Two weeks out of Christmas, the tree is up.”

Tracee Ellis Ross: “My mom is a big Christmas person, like a really big Christmas person, so I wait to get home and enjoy all of that there.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Ho, ho, ho!”

And, if your dad is a top chef, you get prime picking.

Tilly Ramsay: “I love Dad’s Christmas Day brunch. We do it around midday. Some delicious scrambled eggs.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Have that turkey in the oven from like 9 o’clock in the morning, let it rest for about four or five hours, and then we sit down to this lovely dinner about 5:30, 6 o’clock in the evening.”

Can’t leave out the festive playlist.

Tiffany: “My favorite song is ‘Silent Night,’ so that would definitely be playing.”

Sebastian Bach: “The ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ special vinyl record by the Vince Guaraldi Trio. Elvis Christmas music. Come on. (singing) Well, I’ll have a blue Christmas without you.”

