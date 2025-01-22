Weather in SoFlo can be a hit or miss. Sunny but sometimes cloudy and fluffy clouds are the best types of clouds — especially if there’s a party under that cloud. Our party connoisseur, Alex Miranda, has more. Alex?

The ‘Fluffy Cloud’ is actually a very high-tech sound system with lasers spewing out in every direction and they’re bringing their latest upgrade, Project Kinesys, to the 305.

This seriously UFO-looking creation is bringing the party scene to the next level like off the ground.

Jorge Perdomo, founder Fluffy Cloud: “The fluffy cloud is a reinvention of the concert experience- a reimagination let’s call it. What’s really unique about it is an overhead 360 sound system that’s flying over people’s heads. Think of it as a ginormous, curved LED screen that’s behind the fluffy exterior, which by the way, it’s why it’s called, it’s actually fluffy. If you were to touch it, it’s soft.”

And this Saturday, Toe Jam in Wynwood is going to be feeling the vibrations of their new upgrade, ‘Project Kinesys’.

Judd Allison, owner of Toe Jam Backlot: “Fluffy Cloud is awesome. We’ve been trying to get these guys in here for quite some time and the way they do this immersed in this 360, you can be anywhere in the property and really experience something cool.”

Jorge Perdomo: “Fluffy cloud’s been all over the country. It debuted in Burning Man 2018, and since then it’s been in LA, New York, and San Francisco. We’re excited to come back to Miami and really bring something completely different. We’re calling it the debut of kinetic sound.”

The 5,000-pound circular party is a new technology they developed.

Jorge Perdomo: “It’s never been done before because it’s incredibly difficult to do from a physics and science perspective. Normally sound systems are on the ground and they’re pointed in a straight line. The experience is underneath, right? Like the artist, the DJs underneath, right? And it’s a very intimate experience. “

Music makers and music lovers love being under the hype.

Jorge Perdomo: “We’ve had some of the biggest artists in the world from vintage culture, Diplo, and the list keeps going on, that have all played for us for free at Burning Man. Because it’s such a unique experience for them. It is the best sound system they’ve ever played on their entire life.”

Their lineup is kept secret, but you are urged to trust the fluff.

Jorge Perdomo: “We can tell you that this year, for this show, we are going to be doing afrotech. We encourage people to, I like to say, trust the fluff. We’re going to get fluffed up don’t worry.”

From lasers to LED screens, partygoers are in for a treat.

Jorge Perdomo: “If you want to just try something new, right? Even if you’re not necessarily into electronic music, let’s just say you’re into sound or you’re into light shows or you’re just into art. At the end of the day, the cloud is a ginormous sculpture, right?”

You can get your fluffy at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets begin at $60.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fluffy Cloud

Jan 25

Toe Jam Backlot

150 NW 21st St, Miami, FL 33127

https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/the-fluffy-cloud-miami-2025/

