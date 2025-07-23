Dinner and a show is old news. How about dinner and a detox? A spot in Hollywood is mixing fine dining with steam rooms, saunas, and spa vibes and as you’re about to see, things are heating up in more ways than one. We’re soaking in Federal Spa and Restaurant!

Looking to turn up the heat on dinner plans? There’s a place in Hollywood that lets you dine and unwind.

Shannon Hassay: “Federal Spa and Restaurant is basically a full restaurant and a full spa, and they integrate by the back of the pool and patio.”

Yup! Federal Spa and Restaurant is a place where you can eat, sweat, and soak all in one visit. There’s a full-service dining room inside.

Shannon Hassay: “We have some really amazing raw fish dishes, tartars. We also have some amazing steaks, chicken entrees and delicious sides that pair really nicely with it as well.”

And the spa is just steps away. Sauna, cold plunge — you name it.

Shannon Hassay: “In the spa, basically you check in and you have your own locker. We provide you with a robe, spa shoes, and towels. Then it opens up to one spa area where everyone can kinda relax together. We have a traditional finish style sauna. We also have a traditional Banya-style sauna, and then a full steam room, Japanese-style soaking tub, which is like a hot tub and a very cold, cold plunge tub and we have some cool off showers in between the saunas as well.”

The owner, originally from Ukraine, spent years planning this hybrid experience, and it’s a first of its kind in Hollywood.

Yevgen Yasenko: “There was some bathhouses, but they were quite old, like outdated. That’s why I decided to build this one.”

So if you’re hungry for a new experience, Federal Spa and Restaurant might just be your next favorite escape.

Shannon Hassay: “I think this whole building together is a place for relaxing. Even when you’re in the restaurant, everything is very grounding, calm, and a natural environment, and the food is incredible.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Federal Spa and Restaurant

1203 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020

Website

