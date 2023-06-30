Accidents happen, but accidents involving clothing are on a whole other level.

They can be really embarrassing, but they don’t have to be anymore. Deco’s checking out a fashion trend where mishap means style.

Some wardrobe malfunctions are a total accident.

John Michael Higgins (as John): “She has no underwear on. We have a commando situation. There is a commando situation on stage!”

I mean, things happen, but these days, fashion faux pas are being done with intention.

Celebrities are showing more than just skin on the red carpet, which is the whole point of the intentional wardrobe malfunction trend.

Genavieve Villar, Private Label Styles: “The idea behind this trend is underwear poking out through your outfit, but done on purpose.”

From Sydney Sweeney to Olivia Rodrigo, and even Charlize Theron, these looks are spicing things up.

And, thanks to Private Label Styles…

Genavieve Villar: “Private Label Styles is a lifestyle boutique in Miami, and we specialize in special occasion and custom clothing for women.”

You can rock them, too.

Genavieve Villar: The easiest way that we can apply this trend is by contrast or textures. So we can have a dress that’s white with a red bra underneath.”

High contrast also applies to accent pieces, like pairing metallics with sheers, studs with lace, or adding a little charm to draw some attention.

Genavieve Villar: “The thing about the intentional wardrobe malfunction trend is, you can really make it your own.”

That applies to casual styles, too.

Genavieve Villar: “The easiest way to rock this trend is with crochet. Crochet will be your best friend. Crochet is already see-through, so whatever you’re wearing underneath will already come out.”

Easy peasy! Oh, and if this trend is giving you some major Madonna-style flashbacks, TV host Melissa Rivers says it’s supposed to.

Melissa Rivers: “This is not some original fashion moment. With fashion, everything is cyclical, so, you know, what goes around comes around.”

