The 10th film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise sees Dom and the fam reuniting, but it isn’t the happy reunion they were expecting. There might be tons of conflict between the characters on screen … but off screen, the cast is thicker than thieves.

The family is back, and they’re faster and more furious than ever, in “Fast X.”

Jason Momoa (as Dante Reyes): “Dominic Toretto, you’re about to learn all about fear.”

The 10th film sees Dom take on the son of former drug lord Hernan Reyes, Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa.

Jason says he was ready for the role of a bad guy.

Jason Momoa: “I wanted to bring something to the lineage that hadn’t been done yet, and something that could face off against Dom and his family, and you had to be a certain psychotic.”

Jason Momoa (as Dante Reyes): “That’s the problem with having such a big family. How do you choose the ones you save?”

Dom and Dante might be enemies on screen, but off screen, Vin had a lot to say about Jason’s acting ability.

Jason Momoa (as Dante Reyes): “One could regard his formidable stature as a worthy adversary, but also be willing to approach a character with a completely unique take that is so dynamic and grounded with a palpable pain.”

Speaking of adversaries, Charlize Theron reprises her role as Cipher, and fans finally get the long-awaited fight between her and Letty, played by Michelle Rodriguez

Charlize Theron (as Cipher): “Good morning, sunshine.”

Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz): “You gotta be kidding me.”

Michelle has her theory as to why Letty is so angry.

Michelle Rodriguez: “If anybody would understand what that means to a kid, having a sense of home would mean to a child, it would be Letty, and I think she would be pretty pissed off at Cipher for taking that right away:”

If there’s one thing to learn, you never go against the family.

Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto): “You will never be able to break my family.”

“Fast X” races into theaters May 19.

