During summer, you can slay in any type of swimwear … but if you need some ideas, Fashion Week Haus is taking center stage this weekend.

Fashion Week Haus is all about curating inclusive and captivating events. And Cachita Hynes had a few things in mind when creating it.

Cachita Hynes: “Fashion Week Haus is a safe space; I’m welcoming you to my house. I wanted to create a production company where models, designers, guests know that they can feel safe. Miami has welcomed us with open arms, and this weekend we are at the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Resort.”

From industry veterans to creative geniuses, it’s an event that brings art, beauty and culture together.

Cachita Hynes: “Well, what you can see, from Fashion Week Haus, is a little bit of runway, women empowerment events, events supporting buyers, but also models, designers.”

And if you’re looking for elegant and timeless pieces, local designer Alexis Gomez has got you covered.

Alexis Gomez: “South Beach Girl luxury embroidered swimwear. We’ll be showing our 2025 collection, so you’re gonna see a lot of pearls and broken seashells and crystals embroidered to the swimsuits.”

SoBe Girl has a special touch to its swimwear. Their highly skilled embroiderers are head of the household mothers.

Alexis Gomez: “We collaborate with single mothers who are very talented seamstresses. We have them work from home, so they can balance their roles as artists and mothers while making a supportive income.”

And these aren’t just any bikinis.

Alexis Gomez: “We do a lot of intricate embroidery and bead work and detailing, and I think that’s what sets us apart. We’re not mass producing a bunch of solid color, simple cut bikinis.”

We can start flaunting these beads and pearls right here in SoFlo.

Cachita Hynes: “We have created a place that is all about positivity, great energy, fun. If you come to our shows, you’re gonna have a good time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fashion Week Haus

Miami Swim & Resort

May 29-June 2, 2024

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Resort

3925 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

eventcreate.com/e/miami-fashionweekhaus

