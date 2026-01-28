From finals to fashion finals, grads at the Fashion Institute of Florida are trading cap and gowns for couture. They’re not just designing the looks, but the fabric too. And taking their skills to a solo show at New York Fashion Week.

Earning a spot to show off at New York Fashion Week is a designer’s dream.

Fashion Institute of Florida is giving the debut of a lifetime to one lucky student.

Rucht D’Oleo-Schwartz: “I honestly never had that dream fulfilled. But now every year, I feel that I fulfill that dream through the students, so that’s the reason that the school sponsor a solo fashion show during New York Fashion Week.”

Because to get picked, you have to have the whole designer package.

Alum Arielle Templeberg got her shot last year and showed out during her 15 minutes of runway fame in the Big Apple.

Arielle Templeberg: “It was the best day of my life. I just let myself feel all the nerves, all the excitement and whenever there was a hiccup on the road, I was just like, ‘OK we got to tackle this and see how we’re gonna fix it.'”

Real life comes for designers, too. Problem-solving skills are part of the school’s curriculum.

Arielle Templeberg: “I decided that for when I went to New York, I wanted to do something a little bit more mainstream. I had a really long gown as my finishing look. I had three dresses and the rest were shirts and skirts. I also had the opportunity to design my own print.”

Six students will be bringing themselves to life at this Thursday’s graduation with their own looks. And they’re designing the print also, hoping to catch the judge’s eye.

Liza Vallejos: “I do like drawing. I do draw my textiles, not all of them, but I design my fabrics. When I found out that the school offered that, I was like, ‘I’m definitely signing up.'”

Seeing their completed masterpiece is jaw-dropping for the grads.

Keiondra Payne: “From having just pattern pieces into a complete able-to-wear garment. Like, I’ve sewn pillows ’cause that’s easy, that’s like a little square. I made my first garment in garment construction. I was like, ‘I did it. OK, I need to continue.'”

Yes, because there’s only one golden ticket for NYC.

Liza Vallejos: “It’s now or never, you know, and also it’s never too late, like if you say: ‘Oh, I’m this age.’ If it’s something in your head, just do it.'”

Keiondra Payne: “I’m excited. I’m nervous to, like, not be here everyday. Emotional for sure ’cause it’s like a family here.”

The lucky grad going to NYC in September will be chosen at this Thursday’s graduation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Fashion Institute of Florida

773 NE 125 St

North Miami, Fl 33161

Website

