Fashion starts with creative thinkers and bold risk takers. One institute in North Miami is giving designers a chance to win their own show at New York Fashion Week.

Get ready to be fashionably entertained.

Out with the old … and in with the Class of 2025.

Rucht D’ Oleo-Schwartz, founder, Fashion Institute of Florida: “We are here at the Fashion Institute of Florida, and this school is about helping aspiring designers and also sewers, to help them to fulfill their dreams.”

Every year, the top designer from the graduating class dreams for an opportunity of a lifetime.

Rucht D’ Oleo-Schwartz: “So that winner, the school sponsors a solo show in New York Fashion Week.”

Last year’s winner manifested her big W.

Stefanie Miot, winner, graduating class 2024: “That was always my goal since I started the school, and that was one of the main things, when I didn’t even know how to sew. I was like, ‘I need to win that.'”

Her New York solo show was inspired by classical music.

Stefanie Miot: “I loved Mozart’s story, so I said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m going to create a collection from this.’ I like to do high end with a touch of street wear, so we can talk about a pair of trousers with patch pockets, zippers. I end it with a gown, but it was black, the collar was backwards, and the whole thing was lace. So it was all see-through.”

Her advice for the underclass-women?

Stefanie Miot: “I think the most important thing is to be yourself and design from the heart. The culture here is that you can graduate, but you always belong.”

And they all agree.

Julia Corbridge: “It just feels very homey.”

Kaiomi Shimeles: “It’s like a family.”

Seraiah Littlejohn: “That’s what it is here. It’s a community. It’s not just an institute. That’s the biggest thing that I’ve learned here.”

The talented students at FIF can’t wait to unzip the excitement for their big showcase.

Seraiah Littlejohn: “It’s based off of corsetry. All three of my pieces have corsets.”

Kaiomi Shimeles: “The overall color scheme of the collection is inspired by the penguin. It’s called ‘Penguin Peeps.’ I love penguins, and I just love how curious they are.”

Julia Corbridge: “We’re working on three looks for the show. It’s going to be white silk, and I’m very into beading right now. Before, when I came here, I could barely do a straight line on the sewing machine, you know? And now I’m making gowns.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fashion Institute of Florida

773 NE 125 St.

North Miami, Fl 33161

786-332-4624

fashionsfl.com

