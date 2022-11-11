Fashion brand Adriana Iglesias dominates Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. Now her label is making its way over from Spain. The brand is setting up shop in the Design District and making the 305 its home.

Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber, Angela Bassett and Saweetie have all slipped into Adriana Iglesias’ designs. Now you can, too, by slipping into her new SoFlo boutique.

Adriana Iglesias: “I was selling already in Miami for five years now at Saks Fifth Avenue, also Neiman Marcus and other stores.”

When Adriana found herself hungry for a bigger slice of the fashion pie, she was inspired to open a shop in Miami’s Design District.

Adriana Iglesias: “In Miami, most of the year you have beautiful weather, and people in Miami enjoy that weather, so go out for dinner like every night.”

An active South Florida social life forces you to up your fashion game. That’s where Adriana comes in.

Adriana Iglesias: “I thought that there was room for a brand with a personal flavor. I decided to do something that was easy to wear.”

The designer is known for her Italian silk prints covered in florals and animal prints, and she credits her travels for her inspirations.

Adriana Iglesias: “I love the sea, I love to travel, and when I was sailing the Mediterranean, I got inspiration from Greece and from Croatia. I am very much interested in nature.”

Her pieces aren’t just beautiful; they’re versatile.

Adriana Iglesias: “It’s a brand that you can wear easily, in the morning maybe when you go drop your kids off at school, and maybe you can go out after work for something and go home, and maybe you don’t have time, and maybe you just take some stilettos, and you will have the look.”

As for what’s next…

Adriana Iglesias: “We’re going to introduce also some silk velvet, it’s a blended fabric, with PJs and robes. We are doing also some red carpet dresses, and yeah, I am excited to start bringing them to Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Adriana Iglesias

140 NE 39th St., Suite 206

Miami, FL 33137

305-904-4979

adrianaiglesias.com

