Get ready to say, “Beach, please” at this year’s Paraiso Miami Swim Week. It’s every Miami fashionista’s favorite time of the year, where the clothes are hotter than the 305 sun. One designer who’s stepping out for the first time on the runway this year is SIGAL, who’s repping Miami in more ways than one.

For SIGAL, Miami is on the mind. Their designs are inspired by the 305.

Sigal Cohen: “The DNA of our brand is the ‘Miami uniform.’ It’s inspired by Miami, it’s looks that you can take from beach to bar, that you can dress down or up, and they’re just fun and colorful.”

They’re not just colorful. Each resortwear piece or swimsuit is also hand-painted.

Sigal Cohen: “I’m a textile designer, so all the prints you see here are hand-painted with watercolors first. We have citrus prints, we have Florida-inspired prints.”

This year’s Miami Swim Week also happens to be the brand’s first-ever fashion show.

Sigal Cohen: “Being at Miami Swim Week, specifically at Paraiso, is a dream come true. It’s really exciting, it’s a big opportunity. I think showing the collection to a lot of people that haven’t seen it yet, that don’t know who we are and putting the brand out there, is what’s really exciting me.”

The brand has been known for its cool prints, but they’re also launching something new.

Sigal Cohen: “We’re going to have one piece or two pieces of swimwear where it’s the SIGAL solid. Where you have ombres and gradients of color.”

And now that it’s summer.

Sigal Cohen: “You can definitely take it on your next vacation. I’s very tropical but also very elevated. You can wear swimwear as a one-piece and wear them as body suits, and take them from beach to bar.”

Paraiso Miami Swim Week starts Thursday and ends Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paraiso Miami Swim Week

June 8-11, 2023

paraisomiamibeach.com

SIGAL

9453 Harding Ave.

Surfside, FL 33154

305-439-9377

shopsigal

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.