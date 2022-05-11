Because of his shrewd negotiating tactics, Deco Drive is contractually obligated to give Alex Miranda first dibs on all and any stories. Alex really wanted this one. A modern convergence of art and fashion in Doral. I heard he fought passionately for this story, even made a few people in the Deco office cry.

Move over New York and Milan, and move over Lynn and Shireen, the City of Doral is ready to take on the fashion and art worlds. Their annual Fashion Art and Design event is back, and Deco got a front row seat to it all.

Art is in style at CityPlace Doral.

Mauro Olivieri: “Fashion Art Design is a weeklong event in the City of Doral, and it’s being kicked off by the fashion show and the pop-up art exhibits at CityPlace Doral.”

Look closely. The clothing on the runway isn’t what you’d imagine.

Mauro Olivieri: “There’s six total designers at this fashion show. Some of the pieces are actually made by different materials, plastics, straw, things that you would not typically see in a runway.”

Forget fabric, Celia Ledón’s designs are sustainable.

Celia Ledón: “It’s going to be all about avante garde and industrial materials.”

The designer showed off her creativity last year, and she’s ready to bring it again.

Celia Ledón: “I’m presenting two pieces. One of them is made out of place mats, and the other is made out of plastic pipes.”

From models in real life to ones in cyber space, avatar fashionistas are a thing, thanks to Karina Ochoa de Baker’s 3D designs.

Karina Ochoa de Baker: “I do digital fashion, which means that I use technology to assist the process of designing and creating my garments. Either they are going to live in the real world or they’re going to stay in the digital environment.”

Her digital designs are part fashion, part movie and will be shown on screens at CityPlace.

Karina Ochoa de Baker: “This fashion film was created 100 percent digitally. All the models don’t exist in real life. All garments are only digital garments.”

Off the rack is now from the Metaverse.

Karina Ochoa de Baker: “The garments I’m showing are ready to wear. They are inspired by street wear, and they are for men and women.”

Fashion Art Design is this Thursday.

For more info on time and ticket prices, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.