Taylor Swift swag is flying off the shelves down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Deco’s main merch man, Alex Miranda, is keeping both eyes on the booming business.

What I love about Taylor Swift fans is that you just stand around, and at one point, you start collecting bracelets. Now I have two! I don’t even know how it happened. I love it.

The merchandise store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The lines were not bad on Wednesday, so I suggest come on down and get that T-Swift swag you’ve been craving.

Taylor swipe…

Taylor Swift (singing): “Are you ready for it?”

…that debit and credit card!

Fan: “I didn’t look. I just swiped my card.”

Alex Miranda: “What did the poster cost? Do we remember, or were we just swiping that credit card?”

Father: “We just swipe. Swipe and enjoy the moment, right?”

Because, before the Eras Tour hits Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens…

Fan: “I came all the way from Brazil.”

Alex: “For this show?”

Fan: “Yeah.”

…this Friday, Saturday and Sunday…

Fan: “I was in tears when I got the vision of the Hard Rock Stadium.”

…Taylor Swift fans are hitting the merchandise store, open for business, starting Wednesday morning.

Fan: “I got posters, I got two extra for my nieces because they couldn’t be here. I got some clothes for my friends. The blue crew neck. I got the bag, I got the tapestry, and since I didn’t get it in Atlanta, I finally got the gray quarter zip.”

Most of these are tour exclusives, and not available outside the stops.

Fan: “I went shopping for me, my sisters and my friends.”

So, if you’re a loud and proud Swiftie…

Alex Miranda: “Someone is clearly helicoptering in to buy some merch. too. Sorry about the sound. It’s Taylor Swift! We love you!”

…you gotta be swift.

Fan: “Three of these crew necks. One of them is mine. One’s for one of my friends, and one is for my cousin.”

Or, in this case, disguised.

Alex Miranda: “A diehard Swiftie here cannot show her face because she’s supposed to be at work. Tell us about the shirt here. So this is the, uh…”

Fan: “This is the updated one. So it has all her eras, from the beginning until her last album — latest, I should say.”

Alex Miranda: “Shout out to your office. Uh, we’re not going to reveal what you do for a living, because we want you to go to work tomorrow. You have to afford the tickets to the concert!”

Fan: “Yeah. Yes. I’m actually a chiropractor, so…”

And in this one…

Father: “I’m like, ‘Oh, my daughter is a Swiftie. She couldn’t get tickets. She’s in Orlando anyway,’ so I called her, and I said, ‘Do you want me to get you something?’”

A proud Poppa Swiftie.

Alex Miranda: “Were you on FaceTime?”

Father: “So I FaceTimed her. I went through all the stuff. This is what I got for her, in a medium.”

Alex Miranda: “This is your moment.”

[Taylor Swift song plays.]

Father (attempting to follow song): “Shorts. I wear T-shirts…”

Alex Miranda: “I’m on the bleachers!”

The Eras Tour has earned over $1 billion.

Fan: “I’m hoping she announces a new album: ‘Reputation: Taylor’s Version.’ There’s a lot about this.”

Alex Miranda: “Fill us in.”

Fan: “So a lot of people are saying, because she normally does things around moon cycles, that there’s a supermoon happening during the night one show.”

It’s the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Fan: “I want to feel like the atmosphere and being around people who also love Taylor Swift, and I’m going to feel like so safe and so happy.”

We’re at Gate 2. The parking is free on Wednesday and Thursday, but starting on Friday, nobody is allowed to arrive to buy merchandise unless they have concert tickets.

