It’s almost Taylor time. T minus 24 hours until Taylor Swift hits Hard Rock Stadium, and that’s where Alex Miranda is serving as the unofficial Taylor Swift welcoming committee.

Oh, you haven’t heard? Taylor Swift is coming to town.

Alex Miranda: “We are here at Hard Rock. On Wednesday there were no lines. Right now, the line snakes out of Hard Rock Stadium and goes all the way into the parking lot. I’m here with some of the fans right now. How long did you wait?”

Fan 1: “Four hours.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, yeah, OK. Was it worth it?”

Fan 2: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “How much money did you all spend?”

Fan 3: “A bunch of money.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, you haven’t waited yet. How long are you willing to wait?”

Parent 1: “All night.”

Alex Miranda: “You know what? when you’re a Taylor Swift fan, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Alex Miranda: “On a scale from zero to 10, what are we talking?”

Fan 4: “Ten million.”

Tay-Tay will be knocking the socks off of South Florida Swifties this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, so it’s too bad socks aren’t for sale at her merchandise store. It was open Thursday to the public at Gate 2 until 8 p.m.

But most other merch is.

Fan 4: “This black hoodie.”

Fan 5: “It’s a tapestry or somethng…?”

Alex Miranda: “It’s a tapestry, yeah.”

Amd South Florida is ready, including Kimpton EPIC Miami.

Ericka Nelson: “We’ve entered what we’re calling our Epic Era. We’ve got a great exhibit going right now, and we’re featuring some wonderful artwork from Taylor Swift’s recent concerts.”

Kimpton has also created its very own drink inspired by the pop star.

Ericka Nelson: “Our Lucky Number 13 cocktail is a vodka-based cocktail. It’s got passion fruit, lychee in it.”

Hotels are offering special Swift deals, including W Fort Lauderdale.

Alexis Espejo: “We’ve got Swiftie fever here at W Fort Lauderdale. On Friday between 12 and 5 p.m., you can come to W’s Living Room, and you can enter to win two tickets for that night. The drawing is going to be at 5 p.m. We’ve got our Swiftie Season package, which includes two Eras cocktails — Purple Haze, we’ve got the Champagne Problems. You can even order our food too, so we’ve got the All Too Well Done Skirt Steak. Our Friendship Bracelet bar, and then we also have out Swift Tee shirt bar, where you can your custom T-shirts. As well as roundtrip transportation to and from the stadium.”

And Elser Miami.

Carla Auricchio: “What’s great about us is that our location is not too far. The Brightline [station] is also right next door to us. Our premium package will include, not only decorations, as you can see, complimentary Taylor Swift cocktails, we’ll have an amazing DJ here showcasing Taylor Swift’s songs. We are offering a couple of packages, which include luxury transportation with Limo Miami”

Don’t know what to wear to the shows? Habitat Hyett on Lincoln Road has you covered.

Kyle Hyett: “Everyone sort of has different favorites, whether it’s ‘Red’ or ‘Reputation.’ Leather is a great outfit, because it really showcases the ‘Reputation’ Era. Midnight blue and very delicate.This beautiful 1980s sequined dress. The last one is going to be a lot more lighter, a lot more Miami, which is going to be the ‘1989’ [look].”