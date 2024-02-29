It’s welcome back to Miami for Will Smith and company. The “Bad Boys” have returned for Round 4, and they’ve been spotted all over the 305 and beyond.

They were filming out here earlier in the day in front of the Brickell Arch building, which they made their makeshift Miami Police station.

It was a wrap in Brickell Wednesday night, for now. They were filming out here earlier in the day in front of the Brickell Arch building, which they made their makeshift Miami Police station. Obviously, it’s not the real deal, but that didn’t stop fans from coming out, just hoping to get a glimpse of the stars.

The Bad Boys are back, and they’re taking over South Florida — tearing up the streets of Brickell on Saturday, making an epic drive onto I-95, and then Monday, doing burnouts on A1A along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Now they’re back in Brickell filming a fourth “Bad Boys” movie.

Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were spotted on set Wednesday.

Sheena Bal: “I love the ‘Bad Boys’ series.”

They’re reprising their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett … and what better place to do it?

William Ripley: “Will Smith has loved Miami for the last 25 years, so to be able to be out here and see him shooting movies, I feel like Miami is becoming the new Hollywood.”

The production shut down a block of Brickell Avenue all Wednesday afternoon for all the film crews, actors and even a fake news van. {That’s definitely not 7News!)

Kevin Mendoza: “I used to watch “Martin.’ ‘Wassaaaaap!’ All of that.”

Sheena Bal: “I love Will Smith.”

And fans couldn’t get enough.

Kevin Mendoza: “I got this. I’m trying to get at least, you know, some of them signed.”

Fans like Kevin even brought “Fresh Prince” DVDs … that the Fresh Prince himself graciously signed.

The production will continue filming the movie on Friday, Saturday and Sunday., so if you’re in the area, there will be some street closures.

