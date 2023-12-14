Sometimes Lynn secretly eats bean burritos in her car. Pretty much everybody has secrets, but they’re usually not the “double life, need a new identity” kind. (I like eating in my car, too.) Those stories are saved for the big screen. Deco’s suiting up for action with the cast of “The Family Plan.”

Michelle Monaghan (as Jessica Morgan): “Dan, my husband. He’s an amazing dad.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “You’re almost ready to go a size 4S, huh? Ah, you’re so big. Look at the big muscles.”

Michelle Monaghan (as Jessica Morgan): “I just wish our lives were … bigger.”

Be careful what you wish for.

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “I need new identities, I’m burnt. Me and my wife and three kids.”

Saïd Taghmaoui (as Augie): “Have you told them yet?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “I’ll tell them when I’m on the road. Meet me in Vegas in three days.”

Michelle Monaghan (as Jessica Morgan): “This is crazy.”

Mark Wahlberg is a man on the run, in the new action comedy “The Family Plan.”

Mark Wahlberg: “He’s obviously got a dark secret, and as soon as he gets into a bit of trouble, which ends up going viral, then he knows he’s gonna be in immediate danger, and he’s gotta get his family out of this.”

The big, dark secret is…

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “Before I met your mom, I was a covert assassin. I escaped that life, and now they found us.”

Mark Wahlberg: “I just thought it was really fun. I think, you know, you see a lot of action movies, especially a lot of action comedies, and they don’t have as much character as this one had.”

“The Family Plan” reunites Mark with his “Patriots Day” co-star, Michelle Monaghan.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan (as Dan and Jessica Morgan): “Alright, stop, collaborate, and listen. Ice is back with a brand new invention. Something grabs a hold of me.”

Zoe Margaret Colletti (as Nina Morgan): “Please stop.”

Michelle Monaghan: “He has such a wonderful range as an actor, and he’s super talented. And, to be able to connect with him on this was really, really cool.”

Mark Wahlberg: “With this, we’re just having fun, so seeing her doing comedy, doing the action, as well as us just having great chemistry, you know?”

All right, all right, tell us how you really feel about working with Michelle.

Mark Wahlberg: “I don’t say this after every movie. She’s definitely, probably the most fun to work with of all my film experiences. And she’s just so focused; she brings so much to the table.”

Speaking of singing praises, Ciarán Hinds may play the film’s bad guy…

Ciarán Hinds (as McCaffrey): “Call in everybody.”

…but he’s got a soft spot for Mark in real life.

Ciarán Hinds: “Great honor, great pleasure to work with him. You realize how fit and how dynamic and how brilliant he is, actually — how speedy, how lively, how inventive. Basically, I try and keep up.”

Keeping up is harder than it sounds, because Mr. Walhberg is showing no signs of slowing down.

Mark Wahlberg: “I’m a dad now. I’m embracing my old age. A lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, ‘I don’t wanna play that old.’ I’m embracing that. I look forward to playing a grandfather soon.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “Bang.”

Michelle Monaghan (as Jessica Morgan): “I’m kinda into spontaneous, Dan.”

“The Family Plan” starts streaming on Apple TV+ starting Friday.

