Fall means the temperature outside goes from unbearably hot to moderately steamy. There’s pumpkin flavored stuff everywhere, and my fave, scary movies are on the way. There will be lots and lots of jump out of your seat horror this season!

Here’s a spine tingling sneak peek.

The horror movies coming out this fall are a real scream!

From frightening franchises to new originals. If you like scary, you are in luck!

“Barbarian” with Bill Skarsgard will have you wishing for home sweet home.

Erik Davis, movie man: “If ‘Jaws’ was the movie that, you know, made us not want to go into the water again, ‘Barbarian’ is going to be the movie that makes us not want to rent an Airbnb.”

“Smile” is going to turn that frown upside down.

Erik Davis: “A doctor has a traumatizing experience, begins to see things that aren’t there, of course, other people that this is happening to wind up having a smile on their face and then dying a week later.”

In “House of Darkness,” Justin Long gets way more than he bargained for when he hooks up with Kate Bosworth.

Erik Davis: “Justin Long plays a guy who’s going home with a girl. He thinks, ‘Hey, we’re going to go up to this girl’s private estate, it’s going to be great. I’m going to get lucky tonight.’ Things go from sexy to sinister real fast.”

There will be tricks and treats in “Halloween Ends.”

Erik Davis: “It is the final showdown between Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Is it the final time that we see Michael Myers? Probably not. Is it ever the final time?”

Pearl is a prequel to the movie “X.”

“X” scared the pants off fans earlier this year.

Erik Davis: “Mia Goth comes back, she stars as Pearl who is a younger version of the killer character that we have in ‘X.'”

Olivia Wilde pulled double duty in “Don’t Worry Darling.” She directed and starred in the film with boyfriend Harry Styles.

Erik Davis: “Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play a couple seemingly living the perfect life in 1950s America suburbia, but there’s something happening, and there’s cracks all around them. What is happening? Are they really living where they think they’re living?”

