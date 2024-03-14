The action flick “The Fall Guy” premiered in a big way Tuesday, and it all went down at Austin’s South by Southwest Film and TV Festival.

Stars Ryan Gosling, and Emily Blunt filled the red carpet with big Texas energy. Yeehaw!

Stuntmen popping wheelies brought out the smoke for the premiere of “The Fall Guy.”

The stars rolled in style at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival in Austin.

Fans and horses filled the streets ready to stargaze.

Ryan Gosling: “I’m so excited to be part of a film that acknowledges the stunt community and their contribution on some level.”

The movie, a remake of a 1981 hit, centers around a rejected stunt double played by Ryan Gosling.

Ryan was all smiles as he greeted the crowd.

The now mature Gosling is familiar with action work from his early days.

Ryan Gosling: “I started in an action-adventure TV show called ‘Young Hercules,’ so I’ve kind of had a stunt double my whole life. It’s been this strange dynamic where they come in and they do all the cool stuff, and they go and hide and you pretend like you did it.”

Ryan’s love interest is played by Emily Blunt. She, too, appreciates stunt life.

Emily Blunt: “They’ve risked life and limb to give people that crackling sense of wonder that you feel in movies.”

She waved like a beauty queen in the back of a pickup truck.

Emily Blunt: “It was like the Fourth of July. I mean, I’m not even from here, but I felt like I was. That was the first parade I’ve been in. It was amazing.”

Hannah Waddingham was also in awe of the iconic Texas event.

Hannah Waddingham: “I don’t think you can describe it, and I’m usually good with words. It is so old-school and completely devoted to film, and TV and music.”

“The Fall Guy” revs into theaters May 3.

