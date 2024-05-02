A new action comedy takes viewers on a wild journey through the eyes of a stunt man, and there were plenty of stunts at the film’s premiere.

The stars of “The Fall Guy” hit the red carpet in Hollywood, but this was no ordinary press op. Helmet, anyone?

The stars of the “Fall Guy,” Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, walked the red carpet at Tuesday’s big premiere in Los Angeles.

Emily’s interview was interrupted by, who else? Stunt guys.

The action rom-com is about life as a Hollywood stuntman.

Emily Blunt (as Jody Moreno): “I’m the director. You’re the stunt guy. We need to keep this super profesh.”

Ryan Gosling (as Colt Seavers): “Profesh is my middle name.”

Emily Blunt (as Jody Moreno): “You said your middle name was danger.”

The movie follows Gosling’s character, Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who re-enters the business to win back his lady love.

Ryan Gosling (as Colt Seavers): “You know, after this movie, if I don’t go to prison, and if you’re not busy, maybe we can go to a beach somewhere you know, a couple of swimming costumes.”

But, soon things get cray…

Hannah Waddingham (as Gail Meyer): “Dead body on ice?”

Ryan Gosling (as Colt Seavers): “He was so dead, Gail. He was super dead!”

The flick is a remake of the 1980s show with the same name, but Ryan says it’s also an homage to the real fall guys.

Ryan Gosling: “You know, the stunt community are the unsung heroes of our business, and they’ve just been taking all the hits since film began.”

Emily Blunt: “Making all of us look so cool.”

Ryan Gosling: “And getting none of the credit, so it’s fun to sort of turn the camera around.”

Much like the movie, Emily says life on set was full of laughs.

Emily Blunt: “We laughed so much! I feel like there was a whole other movie of us messing up takes from laughing so hard, so you could have cut an entire other sequence.”

Winston Duke plays Ryan Gosling’s bestie in the film, a role he says was a piece of cake.

Winston Duke: “I am the ride or die. I’m the best friend! Jumping into that role, it was easy for me, because I’m such a big fan of Ryan Gosling, and then seeing him on set the first day, I looked at him and was like, ‘You know, you’re really good-looking,’ and he was like, ‘Get out of here! Shut up.’”

For actress Stephanie Hsu, joining this all-star cast was a no-brainer.

Stephanie Hsu: “I mean, I don’t know. I think if anybody calls and is like, ‘David Leitch, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt,’ you’re like, ‘Sure, yeah, OK. I will go anywhere to do this.’”

“The Fall Guy” gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what set life is like, but how accurate is it?

Stephanie Hsu: “It’s pretty accurate.”

Winston Duke: “I think it’s pretty accurate.”

Emily Blunt: “It’s a love letter to stunt performers, it’s a love letter to crews. It’s a love letter to, kind of, what makes the sausage? Is that the expression?”

Ryan Gosling: “I don’t know if that’s the expression. I don’t think it is, actually.”

“The Fall Guy” races into theaters on Friday.

