Life without lights is, well, it’s just not life. There are two SoFlo spots illuminating your existence … and they’re both open right now.

Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden is bringing back Night at the Garden, and Jungle Island’s sparkling some pixie dust with an all-new night show.

Jungle Island Miami is bringing enchantment into the holidays with a new version of their light festival, Luminosa.

Sandra Villaman: “This year, all-new installations. Our guests can expect to walk into a fairy tale-themed storybook complete with animated pages and fluttering butterflies.”

And what’s a fairy tale without a creature?

Sandra Villaman: “We also will have these nine towering lanterns made of dragons. It’s gonna be featured right next to our waterfall. What’s more spectacular is the amount of lights that we’re featuring. We’re going to have over 56,000 bulb lights — they’re all LED — 700,000 strips of LED lights as well. So, they’re going to be bedazzled from all sides as soon as they walk through the entryway.”

From a whimsical cave to a trippy galaxy, their illuminated trails will make you do a 360.

Daniel Wu: “Here at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, we’re here to celebrate the sixth year of Night at the Garden. We have enchanted pathways. We have a fairy scavenger hunt that you can do with your family and friends.”

Uh, did somebody say a fairy scavenger hunt?

Daniel Wu: “And you will hear talking fairies throughout the show.”

Archie: “I’m the wise old talking tree at the Night Garden spectacular.”

Archie the talking tree is also back. This one-to-two-hour walk-through is more than a regular light show.

Daniel Wu: “It’s like over 3,000 lights! We have a rainbow rainforest that is like you’re walking through a set of ‘Avatar.’ We have larger-than-life sculptors, and then we have food trucks. Truly an unforgettable night for family and friends.”

Fairchild’s Night at the Garden is open until Jan. 12, and Jungle Island’s Luminosa ends Mar. 8.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden

10901 Old Cutler Rd

Miami, FL 33156

fairchildgarden.org

For tickets, click here.

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 400-7000

jungleisland.com

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.