Looking for a quick getaway without actually leaving town? Well, saddle up. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is bringing Brazil to Miami.

On Saturday night, the garden will be transformed into a Rio-inspired playground.

The event is called Sounds of Carnival and it’s part of the garden’s Sip and Stroll series.

We’re talking live music, dance class and plenty of tropical cocktails designed to transport you to Brazil.

Christopher Schiendorf: “If you missed Valentine’s or Galentine’s and you wanna come out and celebrate a little bit of our Brazilian flare, this is a great time to come out as well. Families love it, it’s just a great time for everyone.”

Sounds of Carnival is going down this Saturday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Old Cutler Rd

Coral Gables, FL 33156

To buy tickets, click here.

