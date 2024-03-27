There’ll be no “shushing” here. Faena Miami Beach is inviting everyone to laugh out loud inside their theater. They’re launching an exclusive monthly comedy series called “Masters of Comedy”.

To start off the roar of laughter tomorrow night is Bill Bellamy. Deco got the low down on what to expect from the master player himself.

Bill Bellamy: “Mike Tyson calls the honey from the hotel room at 2 o’clock in the morning. Is that or is that not a booty call? Can you help me?”

Comedian, Bill Bellamy made “booty call” a thing. But now it’s taking on a new sound with the youngins.

Bill Bellamy: “Like a booty call sounds like you getting a snack, like you’re really getting something. Sneaky link sound like it might be in the wrong packaging or it might not smell right, you know what I mean? Like it doesn’t sound like it’ll be good for you. You know what I’m talking about?!”

Bill Bellamy: “Be normal. But today? Just ain’t the day!”

Bill starred in the 90’s hit ‘How To Be a Player?’ and seems like he’s aging like a fine wine, what’s the secret?

Bill Bellamy: “Coco butter and laughter, that’s my one, two, three. All jokes aside, I think when you’re happy and you’re doing something that you love it keeps you youthful.”

Bill Bellamy: “I took a bath last week.”

Stand-up is his jam! This is why he’ll be coming to Miami Beach’s Faena Theater to kick-off his “Masters of Comedy.”

Bill Bellamy: “The thing I like the most about it is the masters of comedy. I feel like I’m a master of comedy. I get an opportunity to show you why I’m there and I get to enjoy my Miami, Florida fans. I’m excited to perform there. It’s a beautiful theater. Beautiful!

This lively 305 stage known for Allura Cabaret, now welcomes laughter.

Brian Forti, executive producer of Faena Theater: “Faena Theater is a wonderful intimate theater inside Faena Hotel. It’s been designed after a European opera house. We have performers coming from everywhere and they interact with the guests. The guests are eating and drinking and suddenly there’s an artist coming and sitting next to them dancing.”

Mrs Maisel: “You made a mistake calling a comedian. My refrigerator is not running sir. Bye now.”

The new monthly series was inspired by Prime Video’s hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Brian Forti: “The art director said we cannot duplicate this look anywhere. We must put her in this theater. It was a great experience and if you watch the episode that is the reason why we have now moved on to presenting comedy series.”

Bill will launch the series, followed by funny guy, Adam Ray and jackass Brad Williams and you better come dressed to impress.

Brian Forti: “It’s unlike the other venues around town where you see comedy. It’s a great experience when you need to get away from work or all the things in your life that are bringing you down at the moment. It’s an escape and it works.”

“Masters of Comedy” premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Faena Theater ‘Masters of Comedy’

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL, 33140

Tickets

https://faenatheater.com/masters-of-comedy

