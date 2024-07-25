Lifelong friends travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend in “The Fabulous Four.” They’re really devoted girlfriends with some secrets not to tell … and with friends like these, you don’t need enemies. Take a look and see why.

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “Look at us! The whole gang is back together again. Oh, my God! So glad you’re here!”

Bette Midler has a surprise for Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Susan Sarandon in the new movie “The Fabulous Four.”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “Open the box.”

Megan Mullally (as Alice): “‘Will you be my…'”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “Bridesmaid!”

Susan Sarandon (as Lou): “What? John died just two months ago.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph (as Kitty): “So she got out there kind of quick.”

Susan Sarandon (as Lou): “It takes longer to cancel a gym membership.”

She’s getting married again, and they feel it is just a little too soon, and they know nothing about the groom.

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “What do you think of the dress?”

Susan Sarandon (as Lou): “I think you should stay away from an open flame.”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “Ah, same old Lou.”

If you sense tension between those two, there’s a reason.

Abigail Dolan (as Sheila): “Why was Lou so mad at you? You stole her man?”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “No, I didn’t.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph (as Kitty): “Yes, you did, back in the day.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph: “When you think about these, these girlfriends, they’ve – two of them have been living a lie. One of them thought that their relationship was one way when [she comes] to find out it wasn’t that way at all.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph (as Kitty): “Does this look like a sin to you at all?”

Sheryl says she had a blast shooting the film, and took the role to prove to everyone that age ain’t nothing but a number.

Sheryl Lee Ralph: “Just because you grow older does not mean that you should disappear. These conversations we’re having about ageism have got to be changed, because there are two choices: You either age, or you don’t. If you don’t, you are dead. So I would be – I would rather be aging alive and living my life than underground in a box.”

Bruce Greenwood (as Ted): “Hey! Somebody stop that kid! He stole my bike!”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “TikTok was mine! You stole it from me!”

Susan Sarandon (as Lou): “How does it feel?”

Megan Mullally (as Alice): “Is it just me, or do we need some Champagne?”

“The Fabulous Four” opens Friday, only in theaters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.