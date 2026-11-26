“Dancing With the Stars” has crowned a new mirror ball champion! After an epic three-hour finale, it all came down to Olympians Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech and their pro partners, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

From a gold medal to a mirror ball. Twenty-one-year-old Ezra is the show’s youngest ever male champion, and its first amputee and Paralympian winner.

Ezra Frech: “Since I was a little kid, I dreamt of getting the opportunity to be a small role in representing my community and this is the biggest stage there is. In such a special way, getting to lean into dance, be by her side, navigate this process. So this is a very special moment for me and I’m just really grateful right now.”

Ezra won just moments after his freestyle dance, where his prosthetic leg accidentally came off, but he kept dancing anyway.

Ezra Frech: “I was just, like, ‘All right. I’m going to do the rest of this freestyle on one leg.’ and then I heard her yell, “Put your leg on!,’ And I immediately grabbed it and put it on. That was the only moment in the song that I would’ve been able to put it on.”

Daniella Karagach: “The moment I saw your face change and you, like ‘All right, I’m gonna fight for this,’ You put your leg on, you continued dancing. I lost it. I was done. I was sobbing.”

His “Dancing With the Stars” journey is not over yet. He’ll also be joining the annual tour next year on select dates.

Ezra is not going to be a part of the SoFlo stop, but you can still see the pros and a few other contestants in Sunrise on March 5.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Dancing with the Stars Live Tour

Amerant Bank Arena

1 Panther Pkwy

Sunrise FL 33323

Website

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