Forget lions and tigers and bears — oh my! This weekend, something a little more dyno-mite is coming to the Arsht Center and it’s sure to be a roaring good time!

It’s a blast from the past in the present!

The award-winning interactive show, Dinosaur World Live, is stomping onto the stage!

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “We’ve got life-size dinosaurs of all type, including a T-rex on stage. We’re sort of going back in time with explorers and there’s all these interactive moments, just lots of action on the stage of the Arsht Center.”

The dynos and their pals are only in town this weekend. There’s two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dinosaur World Live at the Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

To buy tickets, click here.

