Saving some moolah is on everyone’s mind. It’s part of adulting. Which is why the 305 has some great deals during Miami Attraction and Museum Months. Alex rolled up to one of these hot saving spots. Alex?

I think sometimes we forget to experience our city like a tourist would, and sometimes a tourist gets all the good stuff right? We get trapped in our old routine. Think outside of the obvious like, I don’t know, going on the gigantic ferris wheel in downtown Miami.

I am kind of ashamed to admit I had not been on it just yet. But this is one attraction out of many that you can experience at a discount through May.

Adventure seekers look no further because right here in So-Flo is Miami Attraction and Museum Months.

Janel Blanco, GMCVB Rep: “Miami Attraction and Museum Months run from now all the way to May 31st, and locals and visitors can take advantage of exploring Greater Miami and Miami Beach by trying out fantastic offers and experiences that are going to be offered by more than 60 participants. This is something for all ages. There’s something for families, there’s something for kids.”

Part of that sixty and taking you, high up in the sky — is Skyview Miami at Bayside Marketplace.

Kade Lopez, skyviews manager: “Here we are on the Observation Wheel. We’re in an air-conditioned gondola. We’re gonna go up to approximately 200 feet above Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami. We get a lot of locals that don’t know we’re here, which is why we’ve partnered with the GMCVB and the Miami Attraction and Museum Months to get more locals out here to Bayside to skyviews and take a ride.”

During the offer, you get 20% off per ticket and inside this 15-minute ride, you’ll enjoy:

Kade Lopez: “Definitely the best views are looking at the boats going by in the water, you can see manatees, dolphins, everything from up here. It’s a great bird eye view.”

Treetop Trekking Miami is another MIA scene with a special.

Lauren Inderbitzin, Treetop Trekking rep: “We are so excited to offer 25% off weekday trekking. That’s Monday through Friday. Treetop Trekking Miami is an amazing experience for people to get outdoors and enjoy the only aerial adventure park here in Miami and it’s located at Jungle Island.”

Ages 5 and up can discover this POV from the ropes.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “To be able to go all the way up into the jungle canopy. Enjoy zipline, there are log swings, there are different trekking rope obstacle courses that you have to go over and under and through. It’s really a great way to get outdoors. Enjoy a little bit of a workout and feel like you’re a part of the jungle.”

It’s buy one get one free at Artechouse.

Zach Lieberman, creator at Artechouse: “It’s art that you can experience, so you can use your voice. You can use your gesture, you can use your body, you can play, you can touch. Usually, you go to a museum and you see a sign that says, you know, do not touch, and here, these are things you can experience.”

I was born and raised in Miami and I have never seen a view like this.

The discount is 20% at Skyviews Miami.

You can get the tickets through May, which means the ticket, for Skyviews Miami, is valid for a year after that. So claim the discount right now.

