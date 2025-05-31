The ultimate “tropic like it’s hot” mango event is gearing up to hit SoFlo, and just in time for June’s Carribean Heritage Month. It’s a mango extravaganza full of tropical vibes — and, of course, the king of all fruits takes center stage.

From green, red, yellow, to somewhere in between, mangoes are the ultimate universal fruit. And there’s different ways to eat them.

Calibe Thompson: “As a Jamaican, you bite the skin, you peel the skin out. Some of us eat the whole skin, and you suck the seed dry. That’s the right way to do it.”

There’s no right or wrong way to chow down at Island SPACE Mango Festival.

Calibe Thompson: “An interesting feature of this year’s Mango Festival: We’re going to have a mango sommelier, right? So, and we’ll have flights of mango. You can buy mango soap, mango lotion, you can learn how to graft mango trees in the workshops. We have a DJ, because we’re Caribbean, so there has to be a vibe.”

Creating a yummy vibe on stage is chef Thia.

Thia Verna: “So, for anyone who haven’t experience mango, I let them know, you know, it’s like this sweet candy that, once you have it, you’re like, ‘man.’ It stays in your palate, it stays in your palate.”

She’s showing off how to make mango salsa.

Thia Verna: “You have a mixed green, put it on top. Your diet, don’t need to use the dressing. Use the mango salsa, because it’s basic with flavor. If you have kids during the summer, ‘Oh, hey, we’re hungry,’ ‘OK, just grab a little bit of that salsa, throw it in a salad.'”

Joining the 20-plus vendors on site is Bread Xpressions.

Marrion Mills-Edwards: “Bread Xpressions is actually a recipe book, and it’s collection of quick breads and bread puddings.”

And she’ll have this oval goodness in jars for everyone to savor.

Marrion Mills-Edwards: “I make the mango caramel bread pudding, and I also make the mango bread.”

Mix and pour that golden goodness in a jar, bake it at 325 degrees for 35 minutes, and ta-da!

Marrion Mills-Edwards: “It can be served as a dessert. You can have it with a cup of tea, as an afternoon snack or, if you want it, for breakfast with a jam. And they make beautiful gifts, too.”

The juicy event starts at noon June 7th at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

FOR MORE INFO:

Island SPACE Mango Festival

Saturday, June 7, noon – 6 p.m.

Lauderdale Lakes Middle School

3911 NW 30th Avenue

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309

To buy tickets for this event, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.