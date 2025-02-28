There’s something magical about a full moon. You get the feeling that, on those special nights, anything can happen, and something’s definitely happening at a club in Broward. At Nubé Rooftop on Fort Lauderdale Beach, they’re throwing a big bash that’ll brighten up your night.

Nobody turns into a werewolf at Nubé Rooftop when the moon is full. They’re too busy partying at Lunar Rising.

Justin Montenegro: “Lunar Rising is really meant to, you know, embody the beauty and the mystique of the full moon.”

You’ve got a wide-open view of the guest of honor.

Justin Montenegro: “What we really want to do is invite our guests here to be able to experience the full moon by peering over the highest rooftop in Fort Lauderdale.”

There’s a lot going on at this late-night gathering. The moon’s only part of the experience here.

Justin Montenegro: “The actual event is started with the sound of the conch horn, so that kind of brings everyone in the spirit. We turn off the music, everyone gets into it, and the drummers start as well.”

Then things start to get really interesting.

Justin Montenegro: “We also have an LED violinist who plays with the DJ, followed by some dancers that are moving through to set the atmosphere as they parasail through the actual venue.”

Moon lovers are really the center of attention at the Lunar Rising.

The goal is to make you feel good in lots of different ways.

Justin Montenegro: “They’re gonna be surrounded by theme music and entertainment, specially crafted cocktails, as well as a unique dining experience.”

Even the drinks are tied into the big theme of the evening.

Justin Montenegro: “We really wanted to, you know, embody the moon’s glow. We did that with a few specialty cocktails. One of them being the Lunar Lux. The Lunar Lux is your twist on a caviar bump, with a shot of Casamigos Reposado.”

There’s also a cocktail named after the event.

Justin Montenegro: “Lunar Rising is a beautiful martini that’s made with Grey Goose Lychee Liqueur, as well as a Violet Liqueur topped with a dragon fruit garnish.”

You’ll also be able to get up close and personal to the full moon, thanks to Galileo’s favorite instrument.

Justin Montenegro: “We also want to get the guests really immersed in the actual full moon. By doing so, we’ve brought to the table a telescope, an interactive telescope, that’ll be set up along the glass to peer into the full moon.”

Nubé is located on the 26th floor of the Hilton Fort Lauderdale.

The next Lunar Rising party goes down on March 9.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lunar Rising party

Nubé Rooftop

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 26th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

nuberooftop.com

