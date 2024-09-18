There’s nothing like a good relaxing bath. Even better? A Turkish bath. Thanks to a new local hot spot you’ll never wanna be dirty again.



‘Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa’ is luxury at its finest. It combines the traditions of Turkish baths from the Ottoman Empire with modern day technology. It’s an experience definitely worth soaking up.

If you’re looking for pure decadence, look no further.

Shireen: “How would you describe the spa in three words?

Marsida Mulla/ Beauty Guru: “Authentic, one-of-a-kind and a must-see.”

‘Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa’, located in the heart of North Miami, is a slice of heaven.

Shireen Sandoval: “Who thought of this magnificent place?”

Marsida Mulla: “We have two wonderful visionaries, our owners Mr. Gokhan Yavuzer and Mr. Ali Kucuk.”

The brand-new luxury spa, all 20,000 square feet of it, is the first and only authentic Turkish hammam in the U.S.

Marsida Mulla: “The spa is based on a beautiful love story of Hürrem Sultan and Sultan Suleiman, which is the biggest conqueror of Ottoman Empire.”

The love story broke royal protocols as Suleiman made Hürrem, who was once a slave, his legal wife. Eventually, she became one of the most influential women in Ottoman history.

Marsida Mulla: “We wanted to make sure we reflect the history in the proper way by mixing it with the modern life today. So everyone gets a piece of history and also enjoys the facility and all the treatments that we have.”

The spa showcases that love story through artifacts, art, and Turkish bath rituals.

Like the Kese. Your body is fully rinsed. Oh, so divine!

Then it’s time for a soaked rough glove. Let the exfoliating games begin!

Marsida Mulla: “Afterward, we will do a bubble massage and we call that the Cloud 9.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Wait, wait, I have never heard of a bubble massage.’

Marsida Mulla: “That’s a little secret that we have, so you’re going to have to see inside how it’s done.”

A cloth that takes on the shape of a balloon completely covers you in tiny bubbles. When they pop they leave behind a secret ingredient making your skin feel delicious.

The cold room has an igloo. Cold therapy flushes the system.

Marsida Mulla: “It’s about 50 degrees in there and if you feel very risky, you can take some ice, some snow, and put it all over your body.”

For hot therapy, sit in the Grand hammam, considered the eye of the spa, and do your own beauty treatments. It’s about 95 degrees.

Marsida Mulla: “You bask on top of the belly stone, which is called the Gobektasi, the goal is to stay, relax and sweat.”

After all that R & R, you can grab a bite in their authentic Turkish restaurant.

I was served traditional Turkish coffee. And boy, oh boy, didn’t want to spill a single drop.

Shireen Sandoval: “Hmmm that’s good.”

‘Hürrem Hammam’ is a rare jewel bathing in uniqueness; a historical experience with a modern day twist.

The spa is all about hot and cold therapy for detoxing the body. The place is so big and beautiful we could only show a portion of its grandeur.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa

14652 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33181

305-200-2255

https://hurremhammams.com/



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.