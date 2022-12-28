(WSVN) - If you’re Instagram needs a little boost, checkout Diner en Blanc. It means dinner in white.

The chic, must attend event, with tons of people partying in white is more than IG worthy.

Ahh, oui, oui. What is life without some adventure?

Diner en Blanc West Palm Beach offers just that.

Fabie Reid: “What makes the event pretty unique is the fact that you don’t know where you’re going.

The all-white exclusive event is for foodies who don’t mind dining outdoors.

Fabie Reid: “It’s a French-Parisian style, picnic. When people hear picnic, they’re like what is this? Do I have to bring all my stuff? Yes, just like you go on a picnic at a park or at the beach.”

Guests should be as creative as possible when decorating their tables. From simple to extragavagant, you can do it all.

Fabie Reid: “Some are very simple, candle lights, some flowers, some will build a whole Eiffel tower on their table.”

The most important thing of all, what to wear.

Maritza Boudoir Guerrier: “When people are going out, they’re looking out to look their best so they can show it off in social media. It’s never enough, it’s whether or not you have the confidence to carry it off.”

So, what’s the right or wrong way to wear white? Apparently, there are rules.

Maritza Boudoir Guerrier: “She somewhat showed up in a champagne color, and we will not let her in. And you know with white, kinda have that variation, white, off-white, pure white.”

Since it’s sunny in South Florida, showing some skin is totally in.

Maritza Boudoir Guerrier: “To showcase that, we put her in a mini dress. The puffy sleeves mimic her being a little bit more curvier.”

And for the men.

Maritza Boudoir Guerrier: “So the first look that he had was by Cotton Natural, which he had the linen shirt because it’s South Florida. He was rocking a white vest with gold buttons to give you that accent of color. Because with Diner en Blanc, you can either accessorize with silver or with gold.”

This year’s theme is “Bling in the New Year.”

Maritza Boudoir Guerrier: “So, bring it on. All the bling that you have. This is the one time you can wear everything in your closet and you will not be judged.”

TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE

CLOTHES COURTESY OF www.myboudoirhouse.com

BY COTTON NATURAL, VOILAHAUTE COUTURE AND TBOSS

TABLE DESIGN- LATABLE CHIC AND JLIGHTING

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.