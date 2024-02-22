It’s the most wonderful time of the year for SoFlo foodies. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off Thursday. Deco’s got a sneak peek of an event that’s full of flavor and culture.

When it comes to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival…

Lee Schrager: “We’ve always been all about the community and focusing on the great talent here in South Florida.”

…community comes first, and that’s exactly what “Overtown EatUp!” is all about.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Overtown EatUp! is the best, really, of Black and Brown hospitality and restaurant owners in Miami. You’re gonna have restaurants from Overtown, from Little Haiti, but also chefs from New Orleans and Atlanta coming in.”

The event, hosted by Chef Marcus Samuelsson, is back for seconds after a sold-out showing last year.

Marcus Samuelsson: “We have about 25 amazing restaurants. You’re gonna have dishes from Haiti, you’re gonna have dishes from Africa. You’re gonna have dishes from, of course, the Caribbean.”

But that’s not all.

Marcus Samuelsson: “When you talk about Black food, you also talk about Black culture, so, of course we’re gonna have music there. We have live bands. It’s such a party, and the vendors really get into it and have a good time as well.”

One of the chefs taking part in Overtown EatUp! is Amaris Jones from Chick’N Jones. We caught up with her at Chef Samuelsson’s restaurant, Red Rooster.

Amaris Jones: “We’re super excited about being back for a second year because we’re celebrating this vibrant rich history of Overtown.”

And you know she’s gonna be serving up some of her signature fried chicken.

Amaris Jones: “I’m serving Chick’N Jones’ famous fried chicken. I have my special – it’s like a coconut escovitch, which is very different from what you’re kind of like used to, so I just hope you enjoy it.”

Good food and good times? Sign me up!

Overtown EatUp! is going down this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Overtown Ninth Street Pedestrian Mall near Red Rooster. Tickets are still available online.

FOR MORE INFO:

Overtown EatUp!

Ninth Street Pedestrian Mall

NW 9th St, Miami, FL 33136

sobewff.org/overtown

