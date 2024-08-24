Dinosaurs still fascinate all of us, including parents who need a couple of hours of entertainment to exhaust the kids. You know what I’m talking about.

Bad news: No one has brought T. Rex back to life yet, which would be super fun … but this weekend, the next best thing is here in Miami.

In case you thought new family fun ideas have gone extinct…

Suave: “Gotta watch him now.”

Here comes Jurassic Quest!

Alex Miranda: “You guys having fun already?”

Child: “Yeah!”

Alex Miranda: “Which is your favorite dinosaur?”

Child: “The T. Rex.”

Alex Miranda: “Cool. Have you seen him yet?”

Child: “Yeah!”

Alex Miranda: “What did he look like?”

Child: “He, he, he, he’s super cool.”

Indoors at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition…

Suave: “It’s always excitement. The look on their face is always enjoyment, you know what I mean? When they see all these dinosaurs, it’s just fun. It’s fun and they scream. You can see it on their faces every time. it’s always amazing.”

Kids will be entertained by the Jurassic period, while you enjoy the 21st century air conditioning.

The dinosaurs are life-size.

Suave: “This is the Spinosaurus. Cool thing about him is, he was a land dinosaur and also an aquatic dinosaur, so he had the best of both worlds.”

Meticulously painted and some even animated to feel extra real.

Suave: “We work with real paleontologists to make sure that everything is very life-like to how it was back then.”

Like the Carnotaurus.

Suave: “He’s like a T. Rex with spikes, if I would say so myself. He has horns; he’s pretty cool looking.”

And the Utah Raptor.

Suave: “He’s not really known, but he is one of the biggest raptors in the raptor family, like the velociraptor, but way bigger!”

All are unique in their own ways. Just like kids! Although, unlike dinos, these are very sweet.

Alex Miranda: “Which is your favorite dinosaur?”

Child: “That one right there.”

Alex Miranda: “This one that’s moving around?”

Child: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Why do you like that one?”

Child: “Because it’s my favorite dinosaur.”

That’s a good reason.

Parent: “They have a genuine interest in dinosaurs, and I was told about this event by a friend, and honestly, I don’t regret it. Everything that I seen so far is fantastic.”

Jump in your Jeep Wrangler and head on over to Jurassic Quest.

Suave: “And, as you walk through our exhibit area, you’ll see video tours of the dinosaur that you’re looking at, at that time. And it may be a dinosaur you know, but at the same time, it may be a dinosaur you’ve never heard before. And after you get through our exhibit area, you can come around to our activities where we have bounce houses, Jurassic jeeps, ride-a-dinosaur. We also have our fossil experience, so it’ll be a lot of cool things for you guys to witness when you come out here to Jurassic Quest.”

Children under 2 receive free admission. Two and up pay $22. There’s a $36 option that comes with some of those extra activities.

