Now, we might not see falling leaves or get temperatures below 70 during the fall months here in SoFlo, but there’s still tons of fall fun to enjoy. From hayrides to pumpkin picking and everything in between, the Berry Farms and Tinez Farms are serving up some fall-tastic fun!

A little pumpkin spice and lots of autumn fun, makes Tinez Farms the place to be this fall.

Tinez Farms spokesperson: “We are celebrating fall with our pumpkin patch, we have tons of photo ops where families come out and enjoy family pictures.”

For their second annual fall festival, they made sure to up the family fun.

Tinez Farms spokesperson: “Some new things that we’ve added: a fun slide that we have.”

If you’re down to get messy, then they have the activity for you.

Tinez Farms spokesperson: “We have tons of activities like painting of pumpkins. You can buy your pumpkins here. You can do photo-ops, and we have tons of other family activities.”

Make sure to take cute pictures before you start painting, and while the kids are busy feeding the animals, you can sit back and enjoy a pumpkin latte.

Natalia Caceres: “Here in Miami we don’t really have fall weather, but coming here really gets you in the spirit with all the pumpkins and all the photo ops. It’s great for family time.”

Catch a hayride through an autumn wonderland, during The Berry Farms Harvest Festival.

The Berry Farms Spokesperson: “We got a corn maze, we got a huge pumpkin patch, hayride that’s continuously going, fun for the kids.”

Kiddos can hang out at the rope course or the “kangaroo floor.”

For adults and big kids, try to find your way through the corn maze.

The Berry Farms Spokesperson: “The corn maze, which is five acres, you will get lost in the corn maze. It is pretty big, and it is a bit tricky.”

Want cute pictures for the ‘gram this season? They got you covered too!

Or pick up a few sunflowers from their sunflower field.

While SoFlo might not get a fall breeze, you can still get the autumn feeling with one of their milkshakes!

The Berry Farms Spokesperson: “The pumpkin milkshake, salted caramel, they’re some of the best down here, and they put you in that fall vibe/harvest festival mood.”

Kati Giles: “I was really craving the milkshake, for fall, especially the pumpkin milkshake. This was my first time coming here. I drove up from the Keys, and we’re loving it. We don’t have anything like this in the Keys, so it’s definitely worth the drive.”

For More Info:

The Berry Farms

13720 SW 216th St., Miami, FL 33170

786-701-8100

visittheberryfarm.com

Tinez Farms

16405 SW 177th Ave., Miami, FL 33187

786-816-3474

tinezfarms.com

