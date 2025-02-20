“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire” takes on a whole new meaning in Wynwood this weekend. That’s because the BBQ Fest happening on Sunday is about to take your stomach and your mouth on a flavor-packed adventure — and we’ve got the deets, and we’ve got the eats.

Barbecue that satisfies the taste buds.

The tastiest festival in Wynwood is back.

Maria Jimenez: “BBQ Fest is the ultimate barbecue experience in Miami. We’re bringing amazing food, the top grill masters.”

And these grill masters are about to throw down all types of barbecue fare for your tasting pleasure.

Maria Jimenez: “We’ll be having something for every craving. We’ll be having from Brazilian churrasco, Texas cuts, to Korean barbecue, so they’ll definitely be something for everybody, so come hungry.”

This backyard party plans to take your tummy on a grill ride.

Maria Jimenez: “We have over 10 barbecue vendors ranging, some as La Picaña Grill, Josh’s Premium Meat, Clark’s BBQ and many more.”

But there’s also…

Maria Jimenez: “Live entertainment, a kids zone. We’re also having lawn games such as beer pong and corn hole.”

La Picaña Grill in Doral can’t wait to show off their cooking talents at this meat and greet.

Gisselle Socorro: “We were so excited to participate in, so we’re gonna have different plates like tacos, sandwiches, arepas and the signature plate, the Splatter.”

The Venezuelan restaurant wants to give you a little bit of what their country has to offer.

Gisselle Socorro: “We have like a special touch of Venezuela in every plate that we make, so I would like the people, like, know more culture and the way that we cook everything.”

Now, the event is free, but if you want a little more personalized attention…

Maria Jimenez: “We do have a VIP ticket which, that experience comes with a premium plate of barbecue and open bar, private lounge seating and a private DJ in your section.”

So grab your stretchy pants, your appetite and get ready for food that makes you go hmmmmmm.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Food Week: BBQ Fest.

Feb. 23, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Tickets

