Nobody does fun like the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood. How about for Christmas? This year, they’re transforming the grounds outside the guitar hotel into a winter wonderland. It’s all called “Hard Rock The Holidays” and Deco’s Alex Miranda went to check it out.

You’ve never experienced a Christmas like this!

Ryan Ross: “We really wanted to create a unique and fun experience that was open to all families.”

Because South Florida’s newest holiday tradition, “Hard Rock The Holidays” at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, is truly a first of its kind. Spread across 24 acres of the guitar hotel pool grounds, over 20 displays and 2 million lights set a seasonal scene.

Ryan Ross: “We have over 30 different characters that will be interacting with the children, and of course, we have six different islands here in our lagoon.”

Alex: “And the light bill here at the Hard Rock is what again?”

Ryan Ross: “It’s pretty substantial.”

Alex: “I would image, yeah.”

But, it’s the 13 minute light show spectacular, synchronized to your favorite holiday hits and the guitar itself — that really takes the cake.

Ryan Ross: It’s the very best animation we’ve ever had on the guitar. And it’ll feature a lot of your holiday favorite songs. Everything from ‘Feliz Navidad’ to some special hits, such as Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.'”

And speaking of sweet treats…

Matt Salzberg: “Our pastry team is working around the clock to put together a great experience for our guests.”

Welcome to Santa’s Snack Emporium!

Matt Salzberg: “Our guests can buy tokens here. They are $4 each. One token equals one item. We put our culinary teams inside, they’re doing a lot of action stations as far as cotton candy to shaved ice to churros to praline nuts.”

Matt Salzberg: “Eggnog, hot chocolate and coffee.”

Alex: “Now what kind? Is it spiked eggnog?”

Matt Salzberg: “There’s not going to be alcohol in this particular area.”

Alex: “Somewhere else, yeah!”

Matt Salzberg: “But for the moms and dads who have kids, good or bad, they’ll be able to walk around and we’ll have full-service, cash bars all around the property with spiked eggnog and other festive drinks.”

Matt Salzberg: “We have chefs that are going to be in the actual action stations preparing the hot chocolate fresh for you.”

Alex: “Is it decadent?”

Chef: “Yes!”

Alex: “OK, but we’ve got some hot chocolate in here. I can smell it already. It smells so good. But we’ve got that final touch that we have to put on, the whipped cream.”

Take family photos with Santa here, too — after wiping the whipped cream off your nose.

Hard Rock The Holidays opens this Saturday and runs through Jan. 3. Adult tickets are $45. Children six and under are free, 7 through 12 are $10.

Ryan Ross: “It is about three-quarters of a mile through the full journey. We are limiting ticket sales by the hour so that the park isn’t overly crowded.”

Look out for flash sales and family bundles on those tickets.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood

November 29 – January 3

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

To buy tickets, click here.

