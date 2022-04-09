“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is about love, family, universes, taxes, epic fights. You name it, in this movie, they deal with it.

Deco got the scoop from the cast about everything in “Everything,” including how actress Michelle Yeoh is the ultimate leading lady.

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Deirdre Beaubeirdra): “Now, you may only see a pile of receipts, but I see a story.”

It’s tax season in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Deirdre Beaubeirdra): “I can see where this story is going. It does not look good.”

But dealing with an IRS agent, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is the least of Michelle Yeoh’s problems.

Michelle Yeoh (Evelyn Wang): “What’s happening?”

She’s a woman who realizes she’s part of a multiverse, and she’s gotta save the universe from being destroyed.

Ke Huy Quan (as Waymond Wang): “You can access all their memories, their emotions, even their skills.”

So what is a multiverse? We’ll let Jamie Lee explain.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Every performance grounds the movie in a reality that is set in a multi-reality.”

Yeah, not sure we get it, but what we do know are the deets on the movie’s lead actress and her character, Evelyn.

Michelle Yeoh: “You never even notice her, you know, in the supermarket. She’s our aunties, our grandmothers, our mothers. She’s there, but she’s almost invisible. She’s taken for granted.”

Don’t underestimate middle-aged moms, ’cause Evelyn’s also a butt-kicking hero.

The movie’s about saving multiple universes, but it’s also about family, and the woman who makes sure their fam stays together.

Stephanie Hsu: “The heartbeat of this film is very much her. I mean, she really guided us through that story, and it wouldn’t have worked with anyone else but the Michelle Yeoh.”

Ke Huy Quan: “She’s our matriarch, she’s the head of the family, and I don’t think we could have done it with anybody else but her.”

I wonder if someone from the cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is starting a Michelle Yeoh Fan Club.

Michelle Yeoh (Evelyn Wang): “Of all the places I could be, I just want to be here with you.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is now playing in theaters … at least in this universe.

