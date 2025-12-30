The mango is such a happy fruit. If you say so, but it is colorful inside and out, and tastes so sweet to eat. The annual SoFlo parade celebrating the tropical delight is gearing up to get your juices flowing.

The 42nd King Mango Strut will take over the streets of Coconut Grove on Sunday, January 4th.

It’s a loud and lovely way for neighbors to get together.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “The mango strut is a bunch of coconut grove people and their friends getting together to march in front of a bunch of other coconut grove people and their friends.”

The strut was born when some free-spirited folks weren’t allowed to play with the well-behaved kids.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “Forty-some years ago, a bunch of people tried to get into the Orange Bowl jamboree parade, and they wouldn’t let them in ’cause their act was too goofy, and so they started their own strut.”

“Goofy” is definitely good at this celebration.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “Really, it’s just people coming together and forming groups, and we don’t really care what they do as long as it’s funny. We want it to be funny.”

The strut is bookended by plenty of chances to let your hair down and lose last year’s blues.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “We have a pre-party beforehand, we’re closing the streets at noon, the parade’s at 2, and then we have an after-party at Commodore Plaza and on Fuller Street.”

You’ll be pleased to know that the message of this year’s gathering is very reassuring.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “Yeah, so this year’s theme is this is fine. While the world is in a certain amount of chaos, we’re just saying nothing to worry about here, this is fine.”

The event is a reminder of how unique and cool the grove has always been.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “It’s one of the events that’s just an absolute staple that’s one of the reasons people think about when they think about what makes Coconut Grove, Coconut Grove.”

Maybe the best part of King Mango Strut is that it extends your New Year’s Eve partying for a few more days.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “Instead of staying sober after January, no, no, no, just give it a little time, right at least until the end of the weekend.”

FOR MORE INFO:

King Mango Strut

Jan. 4 from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

The Streets of Coconut Grove

Website

